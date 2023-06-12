Home » Castilla vs. Eldense: Finals scheduled for promotion
News

Castilla vs. Eldense: Finals scheduled for promotion

by admin
Castilla vs. Eldense: Finals scheduled for promotion

Castilla

The Castilla is on the verge of its first ascension since 2012! Only two games remain between Real Madrid’s second team and the second division. Only two more duels with CD Eldense – both clubs have prevailed in the playoff semifinals and now the finals have been scheduled.

On Saturday 17 June at 19:30 CET, the Castilla host the Elda club near Alicante at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The second leg then takes place on Sunday 25 June from 8pm at the Estadi nou Pepico Amat.

Exciting: Both clubs needed a remontada in the semifinals – and achieved it. Castilla only lost 4-2 to Barcelona B but won the second game 3-0. Eldense lost 3-2 to Celta Vigo B, but then won the second leg 2-0. Anyone who now prevails in the playoff final will finally be promoted to the Segunda División. Curious: Eldense and Castilla have already fought for promotion to the Segunda División – in 1956, however, the club, which was founded in 1921 by Barça supporters, won this duel and was promoted to the second division for the first time. Incidentally, CD Castellón and AD Alcorcón meet in the other final duel.

Related Posts

Pure drama at the Castilla! The playoff semifinals for promotion to the second division should… Continue reading

article

749171

Castilla

See also  The central media team came to Yue to investigate and interview the political and legal team's education and rectification experience Wang Yiou was interviewed

Castilla vs. Eldense: Finals scheduled for promotion

The Castilla is on the verge of its first ascension since 2012! Only two games remain between Real Madrid’s second team and the second division. Only two more duels with CD Eldense – both clubs have prevailed in the playoff semifinals and now the finals have been scheduled. On Saturday 17 June at 7:30 p.m […]

Castilla gegen Eldense: Finalspiele um Aufstieg terminiert

12.06.2023, 14:40

https://www.realtotal.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/castilla-rmcom-2.jpg




Up


You may also like

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy