Castilla vs. Eldense: Finals scheduled for promotion

Castilla

The Castilla is on the verge of its first ascension since 2012! Only two games remain between Real Madrid’s second team and the second division. Only two more duels with CD Eldense – both clubs have prevailed in the playoff semifinals and now the finals have been scheduled.

On Saturday 17 June at 19:30 CET, the Castilla host the Elda club near Alicante at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The second leg then takes place on Sunday 25 June from 8pm at the Estadi nou Pepico Amat.

Exciting: Both clubs needed a remontada in the semifinals – and achieved it. Castilla only lost 4-2 to Barcelona B but won the second game 3-0. Eldense lost 3-2 to Celta Vigo B, but then won the second leg 2-0. Anyone who now prevails in the playoff final will finally be promoted to the Segunda División. Curious: Eldense and Castilla have already fought for promotion to the Segunda División – in 1956, however, the club, which was founded in 1921 by Barça supporters, won this duel and was promoted to the second division for the first time. Incidentally, CD Castellón and AD Alcorcón meet in the other final duel.

