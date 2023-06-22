Castillo’s lawyer denounces his dismissal as unconstitutional

Photo: Europa Press

The defense of the former Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), denounced this Wednesday in Lima that his dismissal, after his attempted coup on December 7, was “unconstitutional” and that there was a state “plot” from who won the elections in 2021.

“The plot has various names, the plot is to execute the conspirator until he is ousted and they have succeeded,” said one of Castillo’s lawyers, Guillermo Olivera, at a press conference with the media.

He referred to the fact that said “plot” began on June 6, 2021 when the former president won the elections and his rival Keiko Fujimori said that there had been electoral fraud.

He explained that, since then, state powers such as Congress and the National Prosecutor’s Office have wanted him out of office and that is why constitutional complaints and vacancy (removal) attempts were made against him throughout his term.

In this sense, he denounced that the vacancy motion that Congress pronounced against him after the attempted coup d’état on December 7 did not follow constitutional procedures.

In addition, that the current president, In Boluartewas sworn in when this vacancy had not been published in the official newspaper El Peruano, as required by law, so the dismissal would not be effective and Castillo would have to continue as ruler.

“Due process has been violated when Castillo was vacated,” he said, adding that Justice has not summoned the former president to testify about what happened on December 7, nor his legal defense, which “violates the rights” of the former president , who has been in pretrial detention ever since.

Audience

This Friday a virtual hearing will be held in which the Third Constitutional Chamber of Lima will evaluate the amparo lawsuit filed by Castillo with which he seeks to annul the resolution of Congress that ordered his vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity.

Regarding this, Olivera said that it had to be in person because there is “corruption in virtuality” and that, in his words, since the pandemic has ended, it does not make sense for it to be digital.

Castillo is serving 18 months in pretrial detention for the alleged commission of the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, after being dismissed on December 7 by Congress after announcing, in a televised message, that he was going to dissolve the Legislature, govern by decree and intervene in the Judiciary.

Last March, the Judiciary issued another 36-month preventive detention order against him for allegedly having led a criminal organization within the Peruvian Executive.

Two days ago, the lawyer Walter Ayala, who was Minister of Defense in the Castillo government, announced on Twitter that he had left the legal representation of the ex-president in an amparo process that requests that he be reinstated in office.

This process was presented last January on the grounds that Congress failed to comply with the legal procedures at the time of dismissing the until then president.

In recent months, Castillo has repeatedly asked the Judiciary, through appeals, amparo and other resources, to annul the preventive detention and the process for rebellion against him, alluding to an alleged violation of his right to political impeachment, a process in charge of the Congress, with which he maintained a hard struggle during his administration.

