Put up the sign, cover the sign, get ready to re-discover the sign. Almost 48 hours after the outbreak of the controversy over the changes to the access and exit roads from Castion, the explanations of the Municipality arrive. The mayor apologizes “if the affixing of signs and the presence of local police officers may have confused anyone”, and announces that the changes in via Del Favero will be effective starting Monday. A one-way traffic will be established between via De Amicis and number 51, to safeguard the safety of pedestrians and residents.

“A choice resulting from evaluations and listening to the population”, explains the mayor, Oscar De Pellegrin, “because the current circulation does not favor the flow of traffic and this has repercussions on the environment due to smog, on pedestrians and on those lives in the area. The safety of citizens must come first, the change to the road system that comes into force on Monday should resolve this and the other critical issues of that stretch of road”.

Since 2019, following the establishment of a protected pedestrian path, in via Del Favero there is an alternating one-way street with a visual exchange and with priority for vehicles going up towards the center of Castion. However, a solution which, while promoting pedestrian safety, had a negative impact on the fluidity of car traffic due to the excessive length of the section in alternate directions. There is also a visibility problem: those arriving from the square and entering via Del Favero only see at the last moment, when they are already in the bottleneck, if there are vehicles going uphill.

Hence the idea of ​​the administration to remove the alternating sense and leave a one-way uphill, from the provincial road to Pian delle Feste, with the only exception for the urban service buses for which the alternate one-way will be maintained with interchange on sight .

In recent days, the signs have been posted, which has generated a series of controversies because the citizens had not been informed and suddenly found the no-transit sign. Covered sign the next morning. “We apologize if the affixing of signs and the presence of local police officers may have confused anyone,” concludes the mayor. «Until Sunday, circulation will remain one-way alternating, the changeover will take place from Monday. We expect more fluid circulation, a lower risk of accidents in the Castion square and greater safety near the very busy intersection of the neighborhood”.A.F.