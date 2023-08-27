Castles will enliven the “Churonita” festivities – breaking latest news

Phrase that the castle will wear this August 26.

This Saturday, August 26, a 4-story castle, adorned with the image of the “Churonita”, will be “lit” to welcome you. Making it took about 15 days.

Vinicio Pinta, owner of the local fireworks Señor del Cautivo, in an interview with Diario Crónica, said that the devotion to the Virgin of El Cisne dates back many years; “Before, I walked with the Virgin and we were in charge of throwing firecrackers in certain places, with which we announced the location of the Sacred Image.”

He added that, then they began to work with the main prisoner, Santos Benito Puga Quinche, and since then they have been waiting for her in the city of Loja. “This year we will be in the Belén sector and at the moment of their arrival we will launch firecrackers, ‘doves’ and we will light a ‘waterfall’”, she said.

Being one of the first festive activities, at 5:00 p.m. the fireworks will be unloaded in a street near the Cathedral; At 10:00 p.m., they will begin with the burning of the ‘mad cow’, ‘missileras’ and the 4-story castle with the image of the Virgin of El Cisne and some ‘doves’ with the symbol of peace.

In addition, in the upper zone, the faithful will visualize the phrase “Queen of the Swan – Pray for us”.

The tradition of building castles runs in the family. Vinicio Pinta affirmed that some uncles taught him this art; he learned and then took the post of making these artifacts that fill some with emotion and scare others. His brothers are also part of the process.

He noted that to make the castle —which will be burned this Saturday, August 26— they used 200 reeds, and 2 kilos of gunpowder of various colors. (YO)

