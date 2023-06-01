Catalina Ortiz acknowledged that verbal aggression against her was a setup

A campaign strategy by the team of the pre-candidate for Mayor, Catalina Ortiz, would have gone wrong and now the political aspirations of the woman are at risk, because she was involved in a montage in which they tried to show that she was attacked by a macho.

On the morning of this Thursday, Ortiz, who seeks to obtain the endorsement of the Dignity and Commitment party for his aspiration to the mayoralty of Cali, acknowledged that the video broadcast through networks, which showed a man yelling at him that “he should be in the house” and throwing water at it, was a carefully staged farce, in which she claims “she was never informed.”

“I am sorry for what happened and I reiterate that I did not know that what happened was a staging. I was never informed, nor did I pay for this, nor was I aware that it was not real until now that a video emerges ”, wrote Catalina Ortiz Lalinde on her Twitter account.

Faced with the known incident of macho aggression in the streets of Cali, I would like to say the following. 1) I am sorry for what happened and I reiterate that I did not know that what happened was a staging. I was never informed, nor did I pay for this, nor did I know that it was not real… — Catalina Ortiz Lalinde (@cataortizco) June 1, 2023

The case, which became a scandal since it was made public on social networks, generated a strong media coup, for which Ortiz was forced to clarify the situation after prominent figures such as the current mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina , and the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, revealed with compelling evidence that the man in the video was an actor from an advertising agency with which the pre-candidate had worked on several occasions.

«Mrs. Catalina Ortiz, is this true? That the verbal aggression was a setup? What about an actor close to an advertising company linked to you? All of us are very concerned and investigating events that should never happen, and you trivialize them?” Ospina trilled on his Twitter account.

As the publicist who works in the Ortiz campaign and was behind this “strategy” acknowledged, this was planned behind the back of the candidate so that the reaction would seem natural and not feigned.

The false macho aggression even led the Attorney General’s Office to open an investigation to clarify the facts and the Cali mayor’s office offered a reward to find the whereabouts of the alleged aggressor.

After this scandal that has called into question the credibility of Catalina Ortiz and has generated a debate about the ethical limits in political campaign strategies, the candidate stated: “To all the people who have trusted us, I reiterate my pain for these events and I assure you that we will seek to turn this indignation and social rejection into an element to protect women in our society.”