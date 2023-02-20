Former congresswoman Catalina Ortiz started her campaign for the Mayor of Cali firmly.

“I definitely go, I want to measure myself, that the people of Cali know that here they have a leadership that is at the service of what this city needs and that I want to participate in the recovery of Cali,” said Ortiz, in dialogue with Graffiti.

For the former representative of the Chamber for Valle del Cauca, the starting point for the competition for the Mayor’s Office of Cali is open and that is why in the coming months it will be dedicated to making it known to more people from Cali.

“The partition is open and it is a nice sign for Cali to uncover all the options it has, here there is a very large range of people with good profiles who want to serve the city and that is good, because the city is going to have from where choose,” said Catalina Ortiz.

“The first thing you have to do is let people know you, because the truth is that the vast majority of people who know me know me as a serious person, a worker for the city and who has faced corruption. ”, added the pre-candidate for Mayor of Cali.

Unit

As it will be remembered, Catalina Ortiz has held meetings with other candidates for Mayor of Cali -Alejandro Eder, Diana Rojas and Tulio Gómez- in an attempt to unite efforts for the city, a purpose in which she said she will continue working now that she has decided that she will play as a candidate .

“Cali is only saved if all those people unite who, even if we have different visions of the world, do know that politics must be honest and for the service of the citizenry, not to serve themselves. All of us who think like this, we have to sit down, ”said the former congresswoman.

“I want to have a unifying leadership, but make a line to isolate corruption,” added the candidate for mayor of Cali.

As it will be remembered, Catalina Ortiz was a representative to the Chamber for the Green Alliance, a group from which she resigned, among other reasons, due to her deep differences with the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, who was endorsed by this party… For this reason, Graffiti asked her if he will seek any endorsement to register his candidacy for Mayor of Cali or if he will go for signatures, and this he replied:

“I think that sometimes one does things the other way around and seeks endorsement first, but I think you have to seek citizenship first, and if people say that they like Catalina as a candidate, then the endorsements will arrive; I want it to be the people of Cali and not bad politics or money that define who will govern the city”.

