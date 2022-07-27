The police arrested for murder the 15-year-old son of Valentina Giunta, the 32-year-old fatally wounded by stab wounds in her home in Catania. The provision was issued by the prosecutor for minors and carried out by the investigating mobile team. According to what has been learned, the relationship between mother and son had been tense for some time and the crime would have matured at the height of a dispute.

Valentina Giunta was found sprawled in her bedroom, her back and neck scarred by a rosary of wounds. Inflicted with a knife, the investigators of the Mobile team have established that they entered her home on the recommendation of a family member who feared her in danger. Fear confirmed by the macabre finding of her.

Thirty-two years old, two sons, the woman was found on the floor in her bedroom, her body marked by dozens of cuts. Immediately, the investigations focused on her ex-partner who, in the past, she had reported for mistreatment, only to withdraw her. But her alibi is iron-proof. The man has been detained for some time for other reasons: the night of the murder he was in his cell.

The suspicions then focused on the victim’s minor son. For this reason, the investigation, once the urgent acts were completed, was immediately transferred from the district prosecutor’s office headed by Carmelo Zuccaro to the prosecutor’s office for minors, coordinated by the prosecutor Carla Santocono.