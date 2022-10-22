Home News Catanzaro, fire in a house: three brothers aged 12, 14 and 22 died. Serious parents and two other children
Catanzaro, fire in a house: three brothers aged 12, 14 and 22 died. Serious parents and two other children

Catanzaro, fire in a house: three brothers aged 12, 14 and 22 died. Serious parents and two other children

Tragedy in the night in Catanzaro for a fire who devoured a house on the fifth floor of a building. Dead three brothers aged 12, 14 and 22. Parents with two other children: a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were seriously injured.

Firefighters were called shortly before 1.30 am after receiving a report for an apartment in a building in the south of the city. The neighbors who saw the house engulfed in flames gave the alarm.

Inside a family unit made up of 7 people: four were rescued including two – the mother and the child – transferred with severe burns to the hospitals of Bari and Catania. The father and another son were hospitalized in the city. Instead, the intervention for the other inhabitants of the house is useless. Their bodies were found inside the house during the fire extinguishing operations. They could have died from the smoke fumes.

The inhabitants of the neighboring apartment evacuated. At the moment investigations are underway to understand the origin of the fire but there is still no precise hypothesis. The father works as a street vendor and the mother is a housewife. The victims are Italian.

