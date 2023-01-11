Years of violence, threats and harassment consumed within the confines of the home. And what is worse is that the members of her own family allegedly inflicted an existence steeped in deprivation and oppression on a thirty-year-old woman suffering from a slight cognitive impairment: the father, the mother, both aged 58, and the two younger sisters, aged 28 and 20. A nightmare that the carabinieri of the Gioia Tauro company put an end to, who arrested the woman’s family members in execution of four precautionary custody orders issued by the Palmi investigating judge at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The alleged torturers are charged with the crime of abuse in the family.

Beats and insults

The scene of yet another story of segregation and abuse of fragile people is San Ferdinando, a town in the Piana di Gioia Tauro that has already become sadly famous for its migrant slums. The parents and sisters of the victim, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators, would have forced their daughter and sister to suffer, in silence, heavy insults and threats, complete with free and unmotivated physical assaults. Furthermore, the young woman would have been forced to live in a degraded room of the house, a sort of warehouse, damp and with peeling walls, no floor and with a broken window shutter. The investigations by the military, conducted since last June under the directives of the Palmi prosecutor’s office on the basis of some reports, have made it possible to outline a picture of repeated, heavy episodes in which the victim would have suffered physical and verbal violence by the joint, without being able to resist or rebel.

The bed in a closet

In particular, the young woman would have been forced to sleep inside a room of the house, a sort of closet where a bicycle, buckets for collecting rubbish, waste material, ladders and work tools were kept. Furthermore, on the outside of the door, probably arranged to be able to lock the room from the outside, a padlock had been fixed, the only one present on the internal doors of the entire house. And that’s not all: according to what emerged from the police investigations, the victim was often woken up during the night and always forced to get up very early to do the house cleaning, being continually addressed with deeply offensive insults and epithets and also threatened with death or reprimanded for no reason. In some circumstances, the thirty-year-old, who had often asked her family about the reason for so much anger and physical and verbal violence against her without getting an answer from her, would also have been beaten by her parents and sisters.