Cataplum Ortiz and little painting Quintero

The degrading spectacle put on by the candidate for mayor of Cali, Catalina Ortiz, with the support of networks from the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, has ended up putting everyone in their place, recognizing them for their artistic remoquetes of Cataplum Ortiz and Pinturita Quintero , and not because of their political experiences.

The staging, as the allegedly offended lady calls it, had the collaboration of an actor, who throws a glass of water at the candidate from the car, and with the publicity noise of the mayor of Medellín, who even offered ten million of pesos from his pocket (not from the paisa treasure) to whoever identified the actor in question.

What the Cataplum and its supporters were looking for was a public name, perhaps criminally abusing the respect that has been growing in recent years for women, since they allegedly reached the point of filing a false complaint even though they were knowledgeable and an actress of the farce.

What the mayor of Medellín, who has Dennison Mendoza as the official candidate of his political group in Cali, intended, is much more difficult to understand because of how daring and almost dangerous it would be to analyze it.

Of course, I admit that the way of doing politics has changed rapidly. That daring and rudeness to cause an impact, are not spared. And, above all, that the image managers and political advisors hired by the candidates know how to sell condoms and anti-dandruff soaps but not how to convince voters.

Some hit as in the ballot. Others crash and will crash repeatedly with what certain hardened advisers blow at them from defeat to defeat, like the one with the candidate Tulio Gómez, the one from América.

The seasoned merchant and soccer leader, but very new to political matters, has as his flight controller an eternal loser, who has been thunderously defeated in many elections, perhaps believing that politics is like soccer balls.

