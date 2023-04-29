Catatumbo and Quibdó come together in “Pazcífico Rap”

Motilonas and La Manada got together to unite the two ends of the country at the point of rhymes.

All the people who are born in this territory called Colombia are united by the same thing. And it is not the national team shirt, nor the gastronomy, nor the national anthem, but the fact of living subjected to a violent and abusive reality and the desire to change.

To contribute to this, the rappers from Tibú, Motilonas Rap, joined forces with the hip hop collective from Quibdó, La Manada, to raise their voices on behalf of all the people who want a better future.

This gathering was born thanks to the work of the Vuya Foundation and its protagonist is the Atrato River and the beautiful rural landscapes of Chocó, together with the pulse of the streets of Quibdó. This is a song of more than nine minutes that unites various voices and styles, not only of rhymes, but of rhythms.

Throughout the production made by Bhelander & Zerox 276 we find sounds like shawm, salsa, trap and old school hip hop that take us on a journey full of energy, struggle and artistic resistance.

A musical tour that goes from the house of thunder to the heart of Atrato.