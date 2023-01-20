Release date: 2023-01-20 10:59

On the morning of January 19, the Provincial Department of Finance held a summary and commendation meeting to commend advanced collectives and advanced individuals in 2022. Yin Xuequn, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Finance, expressed congratulations to the commended departments, units and individuals on behalf of the Party Leadership Group, and hoped that all cadres would learn from the best, learn from the advanced, catch up with the advanced, and jointly promote the financial cause to a higher level building. Wang Guangbing, deputy secretary of the party group, deputy director, and first-level inspector of the department, read out the commendation document, and three outstanding department and advanced individual representatives made typical speeches.

Yin Xuequn pointed out that 2022 is extremely unusual and extraordinary, with major events, important events, happy events, and difficult events coming one after another. Missions, responsibilities, opportunities, and challenges come one after another. In overcoming difficulties and moving forward bravely, we have written a wonderful financial answer sheet for the new era of forging ahead. Four annual financial keywords can be used to summarize the work of last year.

The first keyword is “stable”

In the face of the superimposed impact of the century-old changes and the century-old epidemic, we insist on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability. We have successively studied and introduced four rounds of 102 fiscal and taxation policies to stabilize the economy. “Greatly support the rescue and development of enterprises and help stabilize the economic market. In the face of the complex situation of epidemic prevention and control, we adjusted in time according to the changes of the epidemic situation, prioritized the protection of epidemic prevention expenditures, and ensured that the epidemic prevention work will not be affected by funding problems in various places. See also Covid vaccine: in the autumn it will be done together with the flu

The second keyword is “change”

Facing the “no man’s land” of common prosperity, we insist on conceptual reform, institutional reform, and practical reform, and promote the establishment of a provincial-ministerial collaborative research mechanism and a ministry-provincial linkage working mechanism, initially forming a common wealth-type modern fiscal and taxation system framework; in the face of digital reform ” “New Blue Ocean”, we adhere to the original intention of reform and reshaping, and successfully built the financial brain into the “strongest brain”, forming “smart management of revenue and expenditure operation”, “political mining cloud”, “zheli office ticket + zheli reimbursement”, “zheli A number of landmark achievements that are pioneered in the country and have exemplary and leading significance.

The third keyword is “first”

In the face of a myriad of tasks, we insist on “If you are not ahead, you are behind”, and strive to always have the awareness of being the first, act first in everything, and show the effect of being the first everywhere. The province’s general public budget revenue was 803.938 billion yuan, and its revenue growth rate and quality ranked among the top; the policy of steady progress and quality improvement was strengthened to improve efficiency, and 223.3 billion yuan of retained tax refunds were completed throughout the year, ranking first in the country in terms of scale and progress.

The fourth keyword is “Like”

A year of hard work has brought praise from all sides. The provincial party committee and the provincial government fully affirmed and gave us encouragement and motivation. It is fully recognized by all walks of life. At the just-concluded Provincial People’s Congress, the approval rate of the financial budget report was passed by a full vote, which reflects the recognition of the people’s congress deputies and the public for the financial work of the year. See also Thousands of Baidu: Xi Jinping's Fear | Security | Struggle | Anti-Corruption

Yin Xuequn emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”, the beginning of the new provincial government’s performance of duties, and the Year of the Rabbit. Although the road is long, it will come soon; though it is difficult, it will be done. The province’s financial cadres must take advantage of the momentum, sail forward, solidify the annual rings with hard work, and fulfill their responsibilities with loyalty, so as to contribute more to the “two advances”.

First, we must climb high and look far, and show the ambition of “macro rabbit”

In the Year of the Rabbit, you must have great ambitions. We must keep in mind the “big country”, keep in mind the “big plan of the province”, think about problems and handle things from a strategic and overall perspective, and be unswervingly a loyal supporter of “two establishments” and a model leader of “two maintenances”. It is necessary to climb high, keep in mind that “the one who seeks the top will get it”, and set up the goal of “jumping and reaching”, so as to stimulate new motivation for struggle; It is as far as it can go”, attacking the most difficult place and pursuing the furthest place. In particular, it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the current economic development situation, carry out the action of “strengthening and improving efficiency”, focus on the “8+4” policy system, and implement proactive fiscal policies in a “multiple, fast, and good” manner to promote economic stabilization and recovery. it is good.

Second, we must first plan and move early, and learn from the “Mao Rabbit” trip See also Cuorgnè, between brambles and scrubs, the social garden was born Two years later how many good fruits

Mao time is from 5:00 am to 7:00 am. At this time, the rabbit has already begun to work hard and work hard. In the face of new situations and new tasks, we must seize opportunities, take the initiative, and achieve good results with hard work; for urgent tasks, we must speak up and act quickly, and strive for practical results with the momentum of “moving like a rabbit”; for long-term For tasks, it is necessary to participate in and plan in advance to avoid passively paying the bill and passively answering questions. At the same time, the rabbit is a symbol of alertness and flexibility. It is necessary to pay close attention to changes and evolutions of financial risks, improve insight into problems, penetrating power in analyzing problems, and controllability in solving problems, so as to minimize risks before they are discovered, and create a good financial environment for economic and social development.

