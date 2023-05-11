Cathay Gold, Compal and other 10 legal persons love stock prices against the earthquake

The three major foreign-funded legal persons continued to sell more than 8.1 billion yuan on the 11th, dragging down the weighted index of Taiwan stocks by 127 points. The group of PC stocks that bottomed out and rebounded, such as Cathay Gold (2882) and Compal (2324), among the top ten stocks, financial stocks accounted for the largest six stocks.

The April revenue of listed companies has been fully announced on the 10th, and is currently entering the first quarter financial report release period next Monday (15th). Listed companies have announced their financial reports one after another. When the revenue is announced on April 10, the profit performance will also be revealed. The fundamentals are the most transparent. The profit in April was very strong, and it was favored by corporate buyers.

Select legal persons who bought more than 3,000 contracts in a single day on the 11th, and their stock prices closed flat or rose on the 11th, including Cathay Gold, Taishin Gold, Compal, Datong, CITIC Gold, Quanta, Zhangyin, Fubon Gold, Acer, Ten tiers such as Yaxiang (there are also three tiers including Wistron, Dynamic Investment Holdings and TECO, although the legal person was overbought, but the stock price closed down).

It can be clearly seen from the above-mentioned buying of overweight stocks by the legal person that the legal person has knocked on six financial stocks whose profits rose sharply in April, and three PC stocks whose operations have bottomed out and are optimistic about future operations. Among the stocks whose stock prices bucked the trend or rose, they accounted for a total of nine stocks.

Among the legal persons, foreign investment is the most powerful, that is to say, it is mainly foreign investment assisting. On the 11th, foreign investors bought more than 10,000 shares of Cathay Gold and Taishin Gold. Among the top ten stocks, financial stocks accounted for five, accounting for more than half.

The profit of 14 Gold Holdings hit the 100 billion mark in April, reaching 111.5 billion. Although it still decreased by 40% year-on-year, it completely surpassed the combined total of 77.8 billion in the first three months of this year. Gold Holdings gradually resumed growth The kinetic energy, coupled with the leading and falling stock prices, attracted legal persons to actively rush in.

The post Cathay Gold, Compal and other 10 legal person love stock prices against earthquakes appeared first on Business Times.

