Cathay Pacific Property & Casualty Insurance implements sustainable “vision” affirmation

Cathay Pacific Property & Casualty’s determination to play its core functions to implement corporate sustainability has once again been recognized by the outside world. This year’s 19th “Vision” ESG Corporate Sustainability Award is known for Taiwan’s longest history and high credibility. Cathay Pacific Insurance was selected for its project of “Taiwan’s strongest “climate” shield, enhancing climate change transformation and resilience” and won the award The industry’s first and only “Outstanding Solution Award-Environmental Friendly Group” first prize affirmation.

Cathay Pacific Insurance responds to the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference agenda and Taiwan’s four major transformation strategies. It plays its core function of “insurance damage prevention” and develops a climate blueprint. It uses a variety of perpetual insurance products and establishes public risk awareness to help society continue. Transformation won the first prize in the “Outstanding Solution Award – Environmentally Friendly Category”.

Chen Wanxiang, general manager of Cathay Pacific Property & Casualty Insurance, said that the company has long been concerned about the issue of climate change. Through “cognition, identification, participation, and diffusion”, it will deepen employees’ awareness of sustainability. “Puili” builds a sustainable strategic blueprint, plans a number of projects, and spares no effort in investing in sustainable issues.

Risks brought about by extreme weather not only affect the lives of the public, but also pose a major challenge to the sustainable operation of enterprises. Weng Cuiliu, deputy general manager of Cathay Pacific Insurance, pointed out that the company is actively investing in the research and development of renewable energy insurance, agricultural insurance and environmental liability insurance And other perpetual insurance products, last year assisted Taiwan Environment to create a total solar power generation of 249 million kWh and reduce carbon emissions by 1.27 million tons. In addition, the “Damage Prevention Seminar” has been held since 2005, focusing on the impact of specific risks on the continuous operation of enterprises and disaster prevention, and helping the society strengthen disaster resistance and resilience. As of last year, a total of 4,179 person-times were involved.

In the face of climate change, Cathay Pacific Property & Casualty has promoted the low-carbon process of digital services from the inside out, practiced carbon reduction actions with data science, introduced greenhouse gas inventory since 2013, and saved about 394 million sheets of paper last year through mobile and electronic operations ;Leading the industry to initiate investment negotiations, to the shareholder meeting of the invested company to submit an ESG statement, demonstrating the influence of insurance investment on sustainable issues.

With the vision of “assisting in the creation of a green environment”, Cathay Property & Casualty Insurance combines sustainable thinking with the operation process by identifying major sustainable issues in operations, and is committed to leading the development of the industry for the co-prosperity of the environment and society, hoping to continue to lead the environment-friendly style , and become a solid “waiting” shield for Taiwan.

