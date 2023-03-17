On Saturday the 18th two new priests will be ordained for Monagas

The Diocese of Maturinchaired by Bishop Enrique Pérez Lavado, continues to carry out activities prior to the Easterwhich commemorates the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Christ, as is the day of confessions that culminates on the 22nd of the current month, for which the priests invite the people of Monagas to approach their respective churches to receive the sacrament of reconciliation with God.

Father Samael Gamboa, parish priest of the Maturín Cathedral, Nuestra Señora del Carmen, stressed that this Friday, the day attended by several priests of the Diocese will be held this Friday at the Santo Domingo de Guzmán Church in Las Cocuizas.

In the different archpriestships of the Diocese, these days are being carried out as part of the programming of the Catholic Church and he stressed that Holy Week this year will be from April 2 to 9, so during Lent it has been propitious get up to date and in order with the things of God who is always willing to grant forgiveness.

Ordination Saturday

For Saturday the 18th, the priestly ordination of the Deacons of Héctor Arce Diamont and Kebis Pérez Riera is estimated in the Holy Cathedral Church, starting at 9:00 am.

Likewise, for Friday, March 31, the Way of the Cross on Friday of the Council is scheduled from Plaza Piar to the Cathedral of Maturín.

For his part, Father Manuel Sifontes, from the Santo Domingo Church, stressed during his homily that in order to grant forgiveness, one must have love, as the Father has shown his children, so confession is an opportunity to return to that first love of God and the process of wanting to move towards compliance with the Law and human fullness.

Confessions will be held on the 22nd in Maturín Cathedral

Read Also:

Minec urges to avoid forest fires