Catholica Bishop Manzke praises the Catholic World Synod as “ambitious”

Ulm (epd). The Protestant ecumenical bishop Karl-Hinrich Manzke viewed the Catholic World Synod in Rome as a positive attempt to reconcile diverse traditions in the Catholic Church. Manzke spoke on Sunday in Ulm before the Synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) about a “rediscovery of the principle of synodality” in the universal church. It can be seen that in this “ambitious consultation process” Catholicism is succeeding in “giving space to diversity within the universal Church,” he said in his last Catholica report to the synod.

The regional bishop of the Schaumburg-Lippe regional church is retiring in February. It is still unclear who will succeed him as Catholic bishop.

From a German perspective, things are sometimes seen differently, but from his point of view it should be noted that Roman Catholicism makes enormous efforts to revitalize and reshape the idea of ​​unity and diversity under changing conditions, emphasized Manzke. The first of two meetings of the World Synod in Rome ended at the end of October. Results are not expected until fall 2024. The participants, including bishops from all over the world and, for the first time, non-clergy, discussed the church’s reforms in the priesthood, the participation of women and changes in Catholic teaching, for example on homosexuality.

In Germany, the reform process between the Catholic German Bishops’ Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, which temporarily ended in March, took place partly at the same time. The so-called Synodal Path has passed 15 reform resolutions, some of which contain concrete proposals – such as the participation of laypeople in bishop’s elections, the blessing of same-sex couples and the establishment of a Synodal Council in which laypeople and bishops can discuss the concerns of the Catholic Church in Germany together from 2026 should advise.

To prepare for this Council and to deal with remaining texts from the Synodal Path, a Synodal Committee met for the first time as a transitional body on Friday and Saturday. There had been repeated criticism of Germany’s path to reform from Rome. Manzke said that the Synodal Way was by no means a special path in the world church, as the world synod in Rome had shown.