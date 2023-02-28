In the world there are many breeds of cats.

The International Cat Association of the United States recognizes 73 breeds of cats that inhabit its country.

For its part, the Fédération Internationale Féline of France recognizes 48 breeds.

Some of the more popular breeds include the Siamese, Persian, British Shorthair, and Sphynx.

Siamese cat

The Siamese cat is a breed of cat that is characterized by having a slender body, bright green almond-shaped eyes, and short, shiny hair attached to the body.

Males can weigh five kilos, while females weigh three or four.

It is a very playful, intelligent and active breed.

In addition, the modern Siamese and the traditional or Thai Siamese are two different varieties within the same breed.

Persian cat

The Persian cat is a breed of cat characterized by having a wide and flat face, a large abundant coat of various colors and a firm and robust body.

It has a round head and wide skull, large, round, wide-set eyes, small, rounded ears.

The males can weigh up to 5 kilograms, while the weight of the females is usually slightly below.

It is the perfect pet for those who seek calm and affectionate company.

british cat

The British shorthair cat is a breed of cat that descends from the cross between the cats brought to Britain by the Romans and the natives.

It has many rounded outlines, such as the face and cheeks, ears, eyes, and head.

The British Shorthair has a broad chest, a muscular neck, strong jaws, and a well-developed muzzle.

The legs are thick and strong.

It is a compact, powerful and balanced cat with a deep body, broad chest and short legs of medium size.

Also, the British Shorthair is known to be affectionate and not at all independent.

sphynx cat

The sphynx cat is a breed of cat native to Canada that is characterized by not having fur, but a layer of fine hair very similar to peach skin.

He has no whiskers or eyelashes and his head is reminiscent of a Devon Rex.

The sphynx is a medium-sized, muscular cat that can weigh between 3.5 and 7 kilograms.

He is kind, affectionate and energetic, always eager for human affection.

In addition, the Don Sphynx cat, despite its serious, delicate appearance and rigid pose in the Egyptian way, has a sweet, delicate character that feels comfortable.

Gato kohana

The Kohana cat is a muscular, broad, and medium-sized feline that can weigh between three and six kilograms and measure from 17 to 23 centimeters.

The hind legs of these cats are longer than the front ones, which gives them a peculiar movement when walking.

Unlike other cats classified as ‘hairless’, the Kohana cat is characterized by the absence of a hair follicle as a result of a mutation.

He is energetic, playful, affectionate, intelligent and sociable.

The head is shaped like a cone and in it stand out large ears that are curved at the tips.

The eyes are also large and rounded.

elf cat

The elf cat is a type of cat that, although it is not recognized as a breed, due to its lack of fur, requires specific care.

Its body, similar to that of the Sphynx, is of the semi-linear type, well built, with an athletic silhouette and long, slender legs.

The tail is long and thin, being broader at the base and thinner at the tip.

The elf cat’s head is elongated, triangular in shape and with prominent cheekbones.

The whiskers can be very short and curly or absent, the eyes are large and slanted and can be any shade.

He is affectionate, sociable, active, curious and intelligent.

This note was made with artificial intelligence.

