Listen to the audio version of the article

«There have been unjustified price fluctuations and the system has intervened on self-service distribution, where it is possible to carry out checks through platforms that allow prices to be compared with those of distributors outside the network». Speaking is Diego Cattoni, president of Aiscat, the association of motorway concessionaires.

President, have the petrol stations that are present on the motorway network taken advantage of the increase in excise duties to raise prices, to the detriment of motorists who cannot easily go and fill up elsewhere on the motorway?

It seems clear to me that there have been unjustified increases in several parts, both on and off the motorway network. I believe that controls are useful and necessary. The contracts with which the concessionaires entrust the management of the service areas, through tenders verified by the Ministry of Infrastructure, provide that fuel prices cannot exceed the prices charged outside the network, unless, as happens, it is not necessary to cover the costs of services that must be guaranteed 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, such as those for personnel.

Can you explain better how your system works?

On the motorway network there are more than 450 service stations where there are sub-concessions with non-homogeneous contracts. The incidence of royalties, which distributors have to pay to concessionaires pursuant to tenders for the management of service stations, on price levels is almost insignificant. These are not the ones that drive up prices compared to petrol stations outside the motorway network. Moreover, they are ways of repaying investments that the concessionaire may have made in the area. Especially for the Aspi network, 93% of royalties are returned to reduce the cost of tolls. The calls for tenders are supervised by the Ministry of Infrastructure and on the basis of them the contracts between the concessionaires and the service station managers are set up. The most recent contracts provide for the level of fuel prices to be regulated; in many cases platforms are used that allow price levels to be compared with those of a sample of distributors outside the network and there are daily checks. Inspectors are expected to go and check these prices. We have seen anomalous increases on the net, but the sector has reacted with controls to avoid major discrepancies. Checks have been made and are still in progress to check the 450 station system.