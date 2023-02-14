According to the Single Registry of Victims in Colombia, 9,339 people have been included for these victimizing acts.

Forced recruitment has not disappeared in Colombia, affirmed the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in the framework of the commemoration of the International Red Hands Dayevent in which he expressed his concern about the persistence and increase of the recruitment of children and adolescents by armed and criminal groups in the country.

According to the control entity, there was a 23% increase in the number of children and adolescents in protection programs by the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), going from 180 infants separated by groups outside the law in 2021, to 220 beneficiaries in terms of protection during 2022.

The Public Ministry alerted that girls, boys and adolescents from ethnic communities have also been disproportionately affected by these events, registering according to the Single Registry of Victims in Colombia, 68 Indigenous and 28 Afro-Colombians between 2021 and 2022, giving an account of the persistence of violence in their territories and the impacts of this crime.

This panorama is exacerbated by the 220 early warnings that identify threats of forced recruitment issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, being Antioquia, Chocó and Cauca the most affected departments.

The control entity also affirmed that, despite the fact that the Colombian State has a public policy on the matter and an institutional offer for the prevention and promotion of this crime, this has been insufficient to mitigate the impact of recruitment in territories where groups operate. illegal groups and criminal structures, and where this fact is related to other victimizations such as forced displacement and confinement.

Due to the persistence and propagation of this situation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation makes a call to the Presidential Counsel for Human Rights and International Affairs and to the entities that make up the Intersectoral Commission for the Prevention of Recruitment, Use, Utilization and Sexual Violence (Ciprunna), to the leaders in the governorates, districts and mayoralties, to develop robust and efficient protection strategies and welcome the calls and recommendations made in Directive 10 of 2021.