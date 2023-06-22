Home » Cauca, at a medium level in the Index of Departmental Water Plans – news
News

Cauca, at a medium level in the Index of Departmental Water Plans – news

by admin
Cauca, at a medium level in the Index of Departmental Water Plans – news

The department was qualified with 77.7 points out of 100 possible.

The National Planning Department (DNP) presented the results of the Index of Departmental Plans for the Business Management of Water and Sanitation Services (IPDA), through which the performance of departmental managers was evaluated during the year 2022, as well as the quality in the provision of public aqueduct, sewage and cleaning services. Cauca was qualified with a medium level, after obtaining 77.7 points out of 100 possible.

The IPDA is a measurement and monitoring system for the Departmental Water Plans (PDA) and in compliance with Decree 1425 of 2019, compiled in Decree 1077 of 2015, this measurement was delegated to the National Planning Department (DNP). It makes it possible to demonstrate the management of the PDAs in terms of the actions carried out during the period evaluated, considering their institutional capacity and results.

According to the study published by the DNP, the department with the best performance was Cundinamarca with 92.5 points out of 100, followed by Atlántico and Valle del Cauca with 91.6 and 91.5, respectively. For its part, Putumayo registered a positive variation in the score obtained with an advance of 20% compared to the previous year (2021), Tolima 19% and Huila 13%.

The report indicates that, in 2022, most departmental plans had planning instruments such as an assurance plan, an environmental plan, and a risk management plan; as well as with the execution of project designs for more than a thousand municipalities in aqueduct, sewerage and cleaning.

Likewise, an improvement was identified in the coverage indicators for the public aqueduct, sewerage and cleaning services, with respect to what was reported in 2021. However, indicators related to the quality of water for human consumption, wastewater treatment urban and final disposal, did not register significant advances, which impacted the IPDA rating in departments such as Vichada (62), Chocó (61) and Guainía (59).

See also  Flowers bloom in China, full of vitality_Hangzhou Net

For the application of the IPDA calculation procedure indicated in DNP Resolution 1468 of 2020, the information reported by the 32 Managers (responsible for the PDA) to the investment system in drinking water and basic sanitation (SINAS), administered by the Ministry of City and Territory Housing (MVCT). Likewise, the information reported by DANE, the Superintendency of Residential Public Services (SSPD), the National Institute of Health (INS) and the Autonomous Fund for Financing Investments in Water (FIA) was validated.​

Regarding the department of Cauca, it was qualified in institutional capacity (79.62); results (75.78); IPDA 2022 (77.70) Final result of 2022: medium level.

