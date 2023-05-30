Cauca: Eln kidnapped a National Police patrolman

This afternoon, General William Salamanca, Director of the National Police, confirmed that the ELN criminal group was responsible for kidnapping patrolman Dayan Poto, 32 years old in Cauca.

According to information, some men intercepted the uniformed man in the Mercedes area and took him to an unknown whereabouts.

“Regarding the policeman, our patrolman Poto in Cauca, the information we have is that the ELN has kidnapped him and I call on the ELN that it is responsible for his life and integrity. He was traveling within the territory of Cauca, in civilian clothes, so this group is responsible for this kidnapping,” said the commander of the National Police.

For its part, the Ombudsman confirmed that they are advancing protocols to intervene in the release of Poto.

“We have received information from the mayor of the same municipality, from the National Police and from the ombudsman, they inform us that a uniformed man from the San Joaquín police station in the municipality of Mercaderes has been detained by an illegal armed group,” he said. Daniel Molano, Ombudsman in this region.

Finally, the authorities reported that they are setting up a security table in high-risk areas to counter criminal actions of this type by criminal organizations.