Cauca: Peasants Release 26 Kidnapped Soldiers and 2 Policemen

How was the liberation given?

The military and police reported having been surrounded by the community when they carried out operations in a mountainous area, the Ombudsman pointed out.

“Our officials on the ground first carried out the work of rapprochement and accompaniment with the communities, to later develop the work of mediation between the parties, which allowed the soldiers and police to return to their work”added Camargo.

Those released said they were in good health and received good treatment.

The humanitarian mission that allowed the release of the 28 people was made up of the Ombudsman’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Municipal Mayor’s Office of El Patía.

The Army reported hours before that when the troops launched the operation in the area that housed approximately four tons of cocaine, they were surrounded. “by more than 400 people” who hid their faces and tried to prevent the operation.

“The attitude assumed by peasants in El Patía, Cauca, is inadmissible, preventing a group of soldiers, in compliance with their constitutional duty and complying with orders from the President of the Republic regarding the frontal fight against drug trafficking, from preventing the destruction of cocaine laboratories. “, condemned the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez.

The department of Cauca is one of the main coca leaf cultivation areas in the country where armed groups such as the FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla or the paramilitary organization calling itself Águilas Negras are present. .