Although it all started as a peaceful protest, The protesters in Bajo Cauca and the northeast became violent before the operations of the public force to eradicate illegal mining in these areas. In addition, the protesters stole computers and other valuables that they found in the offices of the Caucasia Mayor’s Office.

According to official information from the Caucasia Mayor’s Office, There was damage to the House of Culture, the House of Justice, the Municipal Ombudsman, the Bancolombia branch and various municipal offices such as the Health, Finance and Treasury secretariats. They even tried to burn the City Hall facilities, where some computers were also stolen.

Despite the extent of the damage, There were no injuries or victims due to what happened in the Caucasia City Hall because they were not in the place, because the order was given to work only until noon to avoid exposing the staff to violent protests. The few public officials who were inside managed to be evacuated on time.

The road to the Atlantic Coast and Northeast Antioqueño are blocked with trees, burned tires and hooded people on the highway. Buses, trucks and private vehicles saw their trips frustrated.