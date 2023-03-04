Home News Caucasia City Hall is destroyed amid protests over the mining strike
News

Caucasia City Hall is destroyed amid protests over the mining strike

by admin
Caucasia City Hall is destroyed amid protests over the mining strike

Although it all started as a peaceful protest, The protesters in Bajo Cauca and the northeast became violent before the operations of the public force to eradicate illegal mining in these areas. In addition, the protesters stole computers and other valuables that they found in the offices of the Caucasia Mayor’s Office.

According to official information from the Caucasia Mayor’s Office, There was damage to the House of Culture, the House of Justice, the Municipal Ombudsman, the Bancolombia branch and various municipal offices such as the Health, Finance and Treasury secretariats. They even tried to burn the City Hall facilities, where some computers were also stolen.

Besides: Antioquia extends for three months public calamity due to rainy season

Despite the extent of the damage, There were no injuries or victims due to what happened in the Caucasia City Hall because they were not in the place, because the order was given to work only until noon to avoid exposing the staff to violent protests. The few public officials who were inside managed to be evacuated on time.

The road to the Atlantic Coast and Northeast Antioqueño are blocked with trees, burned tires and hooded people on the highway. Buses, trucks and private vehicles saw their trips frustrated.

See also  Despite the criticism, Daniel Quintero is more rebellious than ever

You may also like

Scrap purchase Essen – scrap dealer pays top...

Authorities guarantee security for the Unión-Jaguares game

The torch has been passed down for 60...

Family Minister Paus insists on the introduction of...

Petro will seek to retake control of utility...

EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and 2021/2026 bonds...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Strong Confidence Opening a New Bureau|Letter from the...

Man chokes woman: Attentive witnesses intervene

Judge Miguel Ángel Martínez died after being injured...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy