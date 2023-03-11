The Police in Aipe, Huil, carried out the red-handed capture of a subject known as “Murcia” for alleged theft of two cell phones.

The 31-year-old man with a criminal record for the same crime was captured at Carrera 4 with Calle 5 in Aipe, after the community pointed him out as the alleged person responsible for the theft of two Xiaomi Redmi Pro cell phones. , valued at three million pesos, which he illegally extracted from a residence in the sector.

“Murcia” was made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, who presented it before a guarantee control judge. Despite the fact that the judge released him, he was linked to the process that was brought forward for this crime.