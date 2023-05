Edirne Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime (KOM) Branch Directorate and Intelligence Branch Directorate teams followed the TIR used by HE from the air as a result of the intelligence obtained. During the search of the truck, which was stopped on the Istanbul-Edirne highway, 1800 pieces of customs-leakage electronic cigarette kits of different brands and 864 thousand cigarette filters were seized. VALUE OF 10 MILLION […]

