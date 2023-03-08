The two subjects were surprised by the police when they were tanking the vehicle in which they were being transported.

In the district of Brussels, more precisely in a service station located in the Villa del Rio neighborhood, a man accompanied by a 17-year-old adolescent was captured, transporting 400 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Castro, commander of the fifth Pitalito district, it is presumed that this cache would be dosed and marketed in the urban area of ​​the corregimiento.

The captured and apprehended were left at the disposal of the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics.