Home News Caught in Brussels with more than 500 doses of marijuana
News

Caught in Brussels with more than 500 doses of marijuana

by admin
Caught in Brussels with more than 500 doses of marijuana

The two subjects were surprised by the police when they were tanking the vehicle in which they were being transported.

In the district of Brussels, more precisely in a service station located in the Villa del Rio neighborhood, a man accompanied by a 17-year-old adolescent was captured, transporting 400 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Castro, commander of the fifth Pitalito district, it is presumed that this cache would be dosed and marketed in the urban area of ​​the corregimiento.

The captured and apprehended were left at the disposal of the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics.

See also  Coronavirus, 175 positives today in the Salerno area - breaking latest news

You may also like

Puyo has a new clinical psychology office

Riforma-Mentis, from 1 July the online course to...

Antisocials received the police with a bullet –...

US to investigate rail company after toxic spill

Examination of budget proposal

Working to improve education will be one of...

They discover the genome of the bocachico that...

The Ridracoli basin (Fc) enters the European project...

BEES ATTACKED A SCHOOL AND FIVE STUDENTS ENDED...

Silvestre Dangond premiered the video for his song...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy