The two subjects were surprised by the police when they were tanking the vehicle in which they were being transported.
In the district of Brussels, more precisely in a service station located in the Villa del Rio neighborhood, a man accompanied by a 17-year-old adolescent was captured, transporting 400 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Castro, commander of the fifth Pitalito district, it is presumed that this cache would be dosed and marketed in the urban area of the corregimiento.
The captured and apprehended were left at the disposal of the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics.