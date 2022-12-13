Home News Caught stealing two cars and a moped: an 18-year-old boy arrested
News

Caught stealing two cars and a moped: an 18-year-old boy arrested

by admin
Caught stealing two cars and a moped: an 18-year-old boy arrested

CAMPOFORMIDUS. They were stopped by the carabinieri while they were trying to steal two cars and a motorcycle, using a lock pick: two Romanian citizens, both residing in Udine, were arrested and charged. The fact took place in the night between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 in Basaldella, in the municipality of Campoformido.

The soldiers of the Arma were alerted by some citizens who became suspicious of some noises and the presence of the two people. Arriving at the scene, they were caught while they were tinkering near the vehicles: one of the two, born in 2004, was arrested, while the accomplice, a fifteen-year-old, was charged instead.

See also  SpaceX, the first 4 space tourists have returned to Earth

You may also like

[Must-see over the wall]Why did Jiang Zemin dare...

Cortina Express, here is the academy: it will...

The cold wave and strong wind are coming,...

Meloni: «Full support for Kiev. Energy, unsatisfactory response...

For 8 consecutive years, China’s grain output has...

The Unusual Silence of Vladimir Putin – Pierre...

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project will transfer 58.6...

Chiaverano, 55, reported: he threatened Mayor Fiorentini with...

Vaccination into villages to serve the elderly –...

Crisanti with Schlein for the Pd primaries: “Mine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy