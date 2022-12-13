CAMPOFORMIDUS. They were stopped by the carabinieri while they were trying to steal two cars and a motorcycle, using a lock pick: two Romanian citizens, both residing in Udine, were arrested and charged. The fact took place in the night between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 in Basaldella, in the municipality of Campoformido.

The soldiers of the Arma were alerted by some citizens who became suspicious of some noises and the presence of the two people. Arriving at the scene, they were caught while they were tinkering near the vehicles: one of the two, born in 2004, was arrested, while the accomplice, a fifteen-year-old, was charged instead.