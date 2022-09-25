A large fire broke out within the company in the afternoon Bottecchia Cicli from Cavarzere, in the Venetian area, one of the largest Italian companies producing racing bikes, mtb and eBikes. The flames can be seen many kilometers away and a column of black smoke has risen above the shed of 6 thousand square meters.
The fire brigade teams from Cavarzere, Adria, Rovigo, Piove di Sacco and Mestre are on their way to the site. The damage seems particularly severe.
The mayor of Cavarzere Pierfrancesco Munari he spread the news via Facebook, inviting the population to close their windows as a precaution: “A big fire broke out in the industrial area. I urge all citizens to close their windows and avoid getting close to the stake, waiting to understand if there is a risk to public health “.
“I am forming an ordinance to close the road – he adds – but I invite the onlookers present on site to leave immediately! They are putting their health at risk and hindering rescue. Go home!”
At the moment, according to the firefighters, there are no people involved. In addition to the detachments of the nearest cities, other firefighters are converging on the fire site from other Veneto commands.