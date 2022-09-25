A large fire broke out within the company in the afternoon Bottecchia Cicli from Cavarzere, in the Venetian area, one of the largest Italian companies producing racing bikes, mtb and eBikes. The flames can be seen many kilometers away and a column of black smoke has risen above the shed of 6 thousand square meters.

The fire brigade teams from Cavarzere, Adria, Rovigo, Piove di Sacco and Mestre are on their way to the site. The damage seems particularly severe.



(ansa)