Five years ago, the electoral campaign for the city government focused on the then alleged security emergency and immigration. Five years later, the results are disappointing. The army is called to help to fight the gangs in the hot spots of the city and the Cavarzerani barracks – which has become a hub for immigrants – explodes. A failure.



Plan Udine, too much violence in Borgo Stazione: the army arrives to guarantee security Christian Seu

20 October 2022

Attempts to stem petty crime by installing dozens of cameras and patrolling the station area by day and by night leave us at the starting point.

It is more difficult to follow the path of integration and widespread acceptance and abandon the slogans. We have seen and written about safety summits in the city, protests by residents in the districts most at risk have been recorded, attempts to intervene are clear, and the poor results are equally clear. It is not a right or left issue, but it is a phenomenon perceived by citizens more generally which must therefore be accompanied with contextualized choices and measures.

Now that we are moving towards a new electoral campaign, the same arguments are re-emerging.

What to do? The student residence in the project a stone’s throw from the station is an example: if the spaces are not occupied with new proposals, someone else will do it without attention or rules.

The electoral campaign for the leadership of the city starts like this: on the one hand, the center-left hesitating over the candidacies; on the other, the center-right that dusts off evergreen themes.