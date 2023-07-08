CBP Officers Seize Over 3,000 Rounds of Ammunition at Texas-Mexico Border

Title: CBP Seizes 3,150 Rounds of Ammunition at Ysleta Port of Entry

Date: July 6, 2022

Location: El Paso, Texas

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry continued to tighten security measures after successfully seizing 3,150 rounds of ammunition from an individual attempting to travel to Mexico. This incident showcases the crucial role CBP plays in enforcing exit controls and maintaining national security.

CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez emphasized the significance of exit inspections in intercepting potential threats. “CBP officers conduct exit inspections, focusing on the movement of currency, weapons, ammunition, and other unreported violations,” said Director Gomez. He further reiterated that these inspections are an integral part of CBP’s enforcement mission.

The incident occurred on July 6, when CBP officers selected a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old US citizen for routine inspection. During the inspection, officers made a startling discovery – hidden boxes of ammunition concealed under the rear seat. Further investigation uncovered a total of 63 boxes containing 3,150 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition stowed away in the vehicle.

Prompt action was taken by CBP officers, who seized the ammunition and impounded the vehicle. The individual responsible for attempting to transport the ammunition was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations for further interrogation.

The seizure highlights the commitment of CBP officers to prevent the illegal transportation of weapons and ammunition across the border. The agency’s swift response and diligent inspection processes have potential life-saving implications, as the ammunition was intercepted before potentially reaching criminal elements or escalating violence.

CBP continues to collaborate with other agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. With increasing concerns surrounding border security, this case demonstrates the importance of vigilant screening practices to protect the nation.

The incident serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by CBP officers and the role they play in securing our borders. Their unwavering dedication to intercepting contraband and enforcing laws undoubtedly contributes to the overall safety of our communities.

As this investigation unfolds, CBP remains committed to enhancing its strategies and maintaining the highest level of security possible. The seizure of the 3,150 rounds of ammunition underscores the ever-evolving nature of border security and the vital need for continuous operations to prevent illegal activities.

CBP officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry have once again exemplified their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to national security. Their vigilance and success in interdicting threats serve as a testament to their ongoing mission to safeguard our borders and communities.

