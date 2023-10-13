CBP One: Controlling the Migratory Flow for Cubans Seeking Asylum in the United States

CBP One Application Facilitates Cuban Immigration Process to the United States

CBP One, an application developed by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), is playing a crucial role in managing the flow of migrants to the United States. This application has been instrumental in helping dozens of Cubans apply for asylum interviews and eventually enter the country.

One of the key documents issued through the CBP One application is the I-94 form. This form serves as an entry-exit record for foreign visitors who come to the United States for reasons other than permanent immigration. The immigration authorities issue this form to individuals arriving by air, land, or sea, indicating their status and the authorized period of stay.

While it is no secret that there are currently thousands of Cubans seeking asylum in the United States, the I-94 form registers their admission under specific conditions. It is important to note that the I-94 form does not confer immigration status but simply documents the entry and conditions of migrants.

For Cubans, the I-94 form grants them a stay of two to three years. During this period, they have the option to apply for a work permit that aligns with the duration of their I-94. Additionally, after living in the United States for one year and one day, Cubans can explore modifying their immigration status through the Cuban Adjustment Act.

It is essential to clarify that receiving a Notice To Appear (NTA) or court date does not necessarily mean an immediate judicial process for Cubans. If there is a viable alternative route for adjusting their immigration status outside the legal system, individuals can request the closure of their court date. Furthermore, once they obtain residency, a motion must be submitted to end the court process.

This process specifically applies to Cubans, as the context changes for immigrants from other countries without the benefit of an adjustment law. For these individuals, the option is to seek asylum within one year of their arrival in the United States.

Regardless of nationality, it is crucial for all applicants to stay informed and follow the appropriate procedures to secure their stay and future in the United States. The CBP One application has been instrumental in streamlining the immigration process for Cubans, but it is imperative for all applicants to understand the specific requirements and regulations applicable to their situation.

As the number of asylum seekers continues to rise, initiatives like CBP One play a pivotal role in ensuring an efficient and orderly migration process. By leveraging technology and implementing effective protocols, the United States can manage migration while upholding its commitment to providing refuge for those in need.

