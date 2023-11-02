CC del Cauca will hold its second “Popayán Enduro Festival 2023” – news

The competition will bring into play the adrenaline, resistance and technical skills of mountain bikers from Popayán and other regions of the country.

By Soledad Victoria Olano Correa

With the aim of supporting the sport, promoting the region and organizing national events, on November 12 the Cauca Chamber of Commerce will hold “Popayán Enduro Festival 2023”, an event that will take place in the sector known as ‘La Torre’. , whose participants in the categories Ladies Open (18 years +) Ladies beginners (13 +); Experts (21 to 30 years old); Master A (30 to 39 years old); Master B (40 years +); Rigid (15 years +); Men’s Open (18 years +); E-Bikes (Electric Bicycles) and Recreational Bikes (18 years +), will have as their starting and finishing point the pool next to Morro de Tulcán.

The launch of the second version of “Popayán Enduro Festival 2023” took place in the business auditorium of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, in order to publicize the details of the contest, which this year will have a high-profile route. requirement, you will reach the Claridad path, a rural area of ​​Popayán, known as La Torre, where the descent will begin at high speed until you reach the last track.

Enduro is a competitive discipline that combines the technical demands of Downhill with the resistance of Trail, that is, they are bicycles designed to go up and down. Once the circuit is finished, the athletes will once again arrive at the starting point, where the awards will take place.

On this occasion there will be four special tests of great technical demand so that participants can demonstrate their skills and have fun on the course. For Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, executive president of the Chamber of Commerce, the Enduro Festival is an opportunity to show the friendly face of the region. “We want to generate city events that promote sport and through it, the economic reactivation of sectors such as tourism,” she stated.

“Popayán Enduro” brings together athletes who love bicycles and mountain biking, through a competition in which participants put adrenaline, resistance and their technical skills on stage. “Whoever wins an Enduro competition must obtain the best times while passing through each of the tracks that are located during the competition. This year there will be four different tracks with a medium-high difficulty, which has been very attractive for that people are motivated to participate in this event that is being positioned in Popayán,” said René Calvache, coordinator of the Culture and Tourism area of ​​this entity.

The official of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce added that when the participants of this sport, which was born in France in 2003, descend on their bicycle and pass through each of the tracks, the time is timed by the judges in those places, to each of the athletes.

It should be noted that the registered participants will be given a kit with their respective number and a chif for a more precise measurement of the times that the competitors have to determine the winner of the different categories who, to achieve this, must be in form, do the section well, complete the links, recover to be prepared for the next special timed section and finish all the sections without any mechanical problems.

Organizers of Enduro Festival 2023 and some participants of that sporting event.

Likewise, at Enduro Festival 2023 there will be nine different categories, for both men and women, from amateur to professionals. In its first version, this festival with which the Cauca Chamber of Commerce is committed to the economic reactivation of the department, yielded important results with the performance of athletes of international stature and from other departments of the country.

