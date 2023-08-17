CCP Holds Meeting to Discuss Flood Control and Disaster Relief Efforts, Emphasizes Continued Vigilance

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened a meeting on August 17th to discuss flood control and disaster relief efforts. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, chaired the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting acknowledged the progress made in flood control and disaster relief efforts. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, all levels of party committees and governments have demonstrated diligence, cooperation, and strict adherence to their responsibilities. The national comprehensive fire rescue teams, the People’s Liberation Army, the Armed Police Force, central enterprises, social forces, and the people have worked together to build a strong defense against floods and protect their homes.

However, the meeting emphasized that the country is still in the midst of the main flood season, and the risk of flood disasters in some river basins is still a concern. Heavy rain, floods, and typhoons continue to occur in many parts of the country. The meeting urged all relevant regions, departments, and units to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of people’s lives and property. They were advised to maintain a sense of responsibility and continue their efforts in flood control and disaster relief work.

The meeting also highlighted the need to accurately respond to early warnings and strengthen the linkage between meteorological early warnings and disaster forecasts. Timely and accurate forecasts and updates should be provided, focusing on imminent disaster early warnings. The meeting emphasized the importance of early warning and emergency response linkage, implementing emergency plans and action measures, and taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of large rivers, as well as weak links such as small and medium-sized river floods, small and medium-sized reservoirs, mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of efficient and scientific rescue operations. Various rescue forces, including the national comprehensive fire rescue teams, the People’s Liberation Army, the Armed Police Force, central enterprises, and social forces, were urged to coordinate and dispatch effectively. Consolidating dikes, eliminating dangers, and rescuing trapped people were identified as crucial measures. The meeting also called for a focus on the resettlement of affected populations, as well as the repair and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, including transportation, communications, and electricity, to restore normal production and living order in the disaster areas.

The meeting also emphasized the need to make good use of disaster relief funds for the speedy recovery and reconstruction efforts. Repairing damaged farmland and agricultural facilities, as well as increasing the supply of agricultural materials and strengthening agricultural technology guidance for farmers, were identified as priorities. Additionally, the meeting called for the restoration and reconstruction of public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, ensuring that affected students can return to school on time. Repairing and reconstructing damaged houses in a timely manner is also important to provide safe and warm shelter for the affected people.

The meeting emphasized the importance of careful investigation and summarization to strengthen the country’s disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief capabilities. Building and strengthening emergency command systems at all levels, improving facilities, equipment, and systems related to dispatching, commanding, consultation, judgment, and business support were identified as key areas for improvement. The meeting also stressed the importance of grassroots disaster prevention and risk avoidance capabilities, as well as the improvement of flood control engineering systems in river basins and urban flood control and drainage capacity.

The meeting called on party committees and governments at all levels to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and fulfill their main responsibilities. Leading cadres were called upon to take the lead, and all relevant regions, departments, and units were urged to perform their duties. Grassroots party organizations and party members and cadres should maximize their role as battle fortresses and vanguard role models. The meeting emphasized the need to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting also covered other matters of importance.

