[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022]Recently, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Communist Party of China stated that new mutant branches of BQ.1 and XBB Omicron have been discovered in many places in China, and their transmission and immune escape capabilities have increased. He also mentioned that there are more than 130 sub-branches of Omicron in China.

On December 20, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China held a press conference. Xu Wenbo, director of the Institute of Viral Diseases of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Communist Party of China, said at the meeting that BQ.1 and XBB are new mutant branches of Omicron. They are dominant strains, mainly manifested by increased transmissibility and immune escape ability. However, their virulence is not significantly different from other variants of Omicron, and there is no significant increase in the rate of severe disease and mortality.

Xu Wenbo also said that there are more than 130 subclades of Omicron in China, of which 50 subclades have caused related cases or outbreaks, including BQ.1 and XBB, BA.5.2 and BF.7 and more than 50 others. Subbranches may form a co-circulation.

He said that at present, BQ.1 and its subclades have been detected in 49 cases in 9 provinces, and XBB subclades have been detected in 11 cases in 3 provinces. The entire BQ.1 and XBB have not yet formed an advantageous spread in China, but their spread advantage will gradually increase.

How to prevent BQ.1 and XBB? Xu Wenbo once again shirked the country’s responsibilities, saying that “we are the first person responsible for our own health.”

In this regard, netizens have heated discussions:

“The point is the last sentence!” “When it comes to prevention and control, it’s an infectious disease, and when it’s released, it’s you who are the first person responsible for your health!” In place, it has nothing to do with the country.”

“This is the most concrete manifestation of lazy government and inaction.” “Lock people up, rich experience! Nothing else will work.” “I just want to know how to prevent it, can it be prevented?” “The top priority now It is to enhance immunity, and it cannot be prevented.”

The epidemic has lasted for three years. Under the strict “dynamic zeroing” policy of the Chinese Communist Party, various places have been closed and controlled repeatedly, which has aroused public grievances. In late November, the “blank paper revolution” against the blockade broke out among the people in China. Crematoria are lined with the remains of the dead waiting to be cremated.

On December 19, Wang Guangfa, a medical expert of the Communist Party of China, said in an interview with the “Medical Circle” that the infection peak of this epidemic is not generally high, but a tsunami of the epidemic. “The peak of severe cases will be ushered in the next week or two. Organizations should have prepared earlier.”

