Kang Xuping, the “secretary” of CCP Premier Li Qiang when he was in power in Jiangsu and Shanghai, was promoted to Beijing yesterday (April 11) as deputy director of the State Council Research Office. According to the analysis, Xi’s army formed cliques, and the intensification of internal fighting was inevitable.

The State Council of the Communist Party of China announced yesterday that Kang Xuping was appointed as the deputy director of the Research Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

The Research Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China is a State Council office that undertakes comprehensive policy research and decision-making consultation tasks and serves the main leaders of the State Council.

According to public information, the 56-year-old Kang Xuping is a native of Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province. He has worked in the General Office of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China for a long time. , In 2015, he served as the director of the Research Office of the Provincial Party Committee.

In June 2016, Li Qiang replaced Luo Zhijun, who was recently reported to have committed suicide, as Secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, and Kang Xuping continued to be reused. In October 2017, Li Qiang was transferred to the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of China. In November of the same year, Kang Xuping was transferred to Shanghai to serve as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and the director of the Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee.

Previously, Wu Zhenglong, Li Qiang’s partner when he was the secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Province, was promoted to the State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council at the two sessions of the CPC.

Apart from Li Qiang, other close associates of Xi Jinping are also promoting their own people.

For example, after He Lifeng, the former head of the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China, was promoted to vice premier, Zheng Shanjie, who took over the NDRC, was He’s old ministry.

Chen Xi, head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, was allegedly replaced by Li Ganjie, member of the Politburo and secretary of the Central Secretariat. Both of them and Xi Jinping graduated from Tsinghua University.

And Chen Xi’s fellow Fujianese, Huang Jianfa, former deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, has been transferred to the deputy head of the Central Organization Department earlier.

In addition, after Cai Qi, the former secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, became permanent, his former Beijing ministries took over one after another. Since the beginning of this year, Dai Binbin, the former Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Government of the Communist Party of China, has been promoted to the vice-governor of Shaanxi; Jin Hui, the former secretary of the Mentougou District Committee, has been promoted to the vice-governor of Hebei; .

In the past two years, Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, has arranged a large number of cronies in the national public security system of the Communist Party of China during the cleansing of Sun Lijun and Fu Zhenghua’s “political gang” forces.

Gao Wenqian, an expert on CCP history, predicted after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that a uniform “Xi family army” would appear at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. replace the previous factional struggle within the party.”

Wu Guoguang, the think tank of former CCP General Secretary Zhao Ziyang, told Radio Free Asia that Li Qiang grew up in Zhejiang, Ding Xuexiang grew up in Shanghai, and He Lifeng grew up in Fujian. They each have their own networks. “It can already be clearly seen that there are at least these three factions in the State Council system, let’s not talk about other systems.” “As these factions grow larger, as Xi Jinping gradually enters a time when he has to think about succession, factional struggles will intensify.”

A commentary article signed by “Du Zheng” published by “Shangbao” believes that Xi’s army has six factions:

The first one is the Fujian Gang. In Fujian, where Xi has worked for 17 years, there are many old subordinates or old friends of his. For example, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Huang Kunming, He Lifeng, and He Weidong, members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. There are also Wang Xiaohong, secretary of the Central Secretariat, Miao Hua, member of the Central Committee and member of the Military Commission, and Zhuang Rongwen, member of the Central Committee and director of the Internet Information Office.

The second is the Zhejiang Gang, often referred to as the “Zhijiang New Army”. Including Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Chen Miner, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Yide, Lou Yangsheng, Chen Yixin, Zhong Shaojun, and Ying Yong, members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The third is the New Shanghai Gang. Including Ding Xuexiang, a new member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and the current director of the Central Office. Ding was Xi’s secretary when he was in power in Shanghai; in addition, Xu Lin, deputy head of the Central Propaganda Department, is also a member of the Central Committee.

The fourth is the party school gang. Xi served as the principal of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from December 2007 to December 2012. During this period, as the crown prince, he also recruited some important people in the party school. In the Politburo are Li Shulei, who has served as the head of the Central Propaganda Department, and Shi Taifeng, the head of the United Front Work of the Communist Party of China.

The fifth is the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Gang. Xi Jinping’s ancestral home is Dengzhou, Henan, Fuping, Shaanxi, and was born in Beijing. Shaanxi, Gansu, and Ningxia are the places where Xi Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongxun, made his fortune in the revolution. Officials from Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia who are close to Xi’s family and officials who have experienced the region have become members of Xi’s army. Among them, Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Qi Yu, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, are currently gaining power.

The sixth is the newly rising Tsinghua Gang: Li Ganjie and Chen Jining are currently members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and Liu Ning, Yin Yong, Chen Xu and others are members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. This gang is quite special. Although many officials have no contact with Xi Jinping, they are mainly coordinated through Chen Xi, the head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee who is taking over. Chen Xi is a classmate of Xi Jinping’s Tsinghua University, and I believe that in the future, he will send people to Xi Jinping in terms of personnel.

The article pointed out that once Xi Jinping becomes old, sick and weak, it will inevitably lead to a tragic struggle for power among various gangs within the Xi family army, and the political situation will inevitably get out of control. The CCP regime, which itself has been sitting on the crater of public dissatisfaction, will not be able to continue.

