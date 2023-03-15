CCTV 3.15 Gala Third Bomb: Electric vehicle safety helmets are unsafe and become “blades” worn on the head

After Thai fragrant rice and beauty needles, the third program of the CCTV 3.15 party pointed directly at the safety helmets of electric bicycles,To put it bluntly, the helmet that is supposed to protect safety is not safe.

In the past two years, all parts of the country have begun to promote the mandatory requirement to wear helmets when riding electric bicycles, which can greatly protect the safety of drivers in the event of an emergency.

But for a long time, there have been many serious injuries related to wearing helmets, and these helmets will be directly broken and damaged in accidents, losing their protective functions.

The official selected the best-selling electric bicycle helmets on the market for testing:

① It is the performance test of absorbing collision energy. The tester wears the helmet on the head form, pulls it up to a height of 1.6 meters and releases it, simulating the scene where the head wearing the safety helmet collides with the ground when the rider falls down.

A red helmet cracked at the sound, producing a crack more than 20 centimeters long. The reporter interviewed and found thatIn order to reduce costs, some helmet manufacturers use recycled materials and other inferior materials for production;

②It is a penetration resistance test. The tester pulls the steel bar head to a height of 1 meter and releases it to simulate the protection ability of the helmet on the wearer’s head when it encounters a sharp object.There are 8 helmets that do not meet the requirements of the new national standard, and some are almost split in half;

③ is to test the wearing device of the electric bicycle, to simulate whether the helmet can be fixed on the wearer’s head for continuous protection in the event of an accident. A total of 16 models do not meet the requirements of the new national standard;

④ is the abrasion resistance test of goggles. There are 16 models that do not meet the requirements of the new national standard. The light transmission of the worn lenses is significantly reduced, and the imaging effect is greatly reduced.

According to the survey data, theThere are more than 6,000 helmet-related companies in my country,Among the territories, Guangdong, Hunan, and Hebei rank the top three, with 1,665, 967, and 814 helmet-related companies respectively.

From the perspective of risk, in 2022, there are a total of 1,533 risks for helmet-related companies in my country, of which more than 1,200 are administrative penalties and more than 300 are abnormal operations.