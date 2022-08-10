Original title: CCTV Focus: Over 3 trillion tax and fee discounts have been delivered to enterprises to help them with real money

Since the beginning of this year, my country has implemented a new combined tax and fee support policy to help enterprises with real money and silver to help stabilize the macroeconomic market.According to data from the State Administration of Taxation, the total amount of new tax cuts and fee reductions and tax rebates and tax deferrals has exceeded 3 trillion yuan.CCTV’s “China News” column broadcast on August 8 made a report on this.

SeeFrequency source:CCTV “China News”

More than 3 trillion yuan mainly includes three parts:One issince this year, 2,000.5 billion yuan of value-added tax credits and refunds have been refunded to the taxpayer’s account;two isIn the first half of the year, the country added 507.4 billion yuan in tax and fee reductions;The third isa total of 553.3 billion yuan has been processed for tax deferred payment since the beginning of this year.

In the second half of the year, the national tax system will make every effort to promote the finalization of the new combined tax and fee support policy to benefit more market players. After the epidemic, Shanghai has introduced a number of policies and measures, including 12 preferential tax and fee policies, and various entities basically have applicable preferential policies.

Deputy Head of the Comprehensive Coordination Group of the Tax Refund and Tax Reduction Office of the Shanghai Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation Ma Xiaopeng：There will be some specific and targeted measures to help enterprises overcome difficulties and achieve better development.

Erenhot, a port city located in the north of China, is an important bridgehead for the country’s opening to the north and an important node for the Belt and Road Initiative. The tax grid members of the Erenhot Taxation Bureau provide more than 500 export enterprises with refined tax-related counseling and services. Accurately implement and implement preferential tax and fee policies, and escort enterprises to go global in all aspects.

Chuxiong, Yunnan is a typical area for the development of the titanium industry, and the local tax department provides precise services. Use the new tax policy to help enterprises get out of trouble and promote the integration of enterprises into the high-end manufacturing supply chain, thereby promoting the revitalization of China‘s emerging industries. State Administration of TaxationLv Zihong, Deputy Director of the Second Taxation Branch of Lufeng Taxation Bureau:Make full use of modern tax collection and management methods and comparative analysis of tax big data, and implement tax rebates and reductions in a stable and orderly manner. In Qiubei County, Wenshan Prefecture, Yunnan, in order to help cultural and tourism enterprises get out of the predicament, the local taxation department adopted a door-to-door service method to solve the urgent needs of enterprises. State Administration of TaxationDeputy Director, Tax Reduction and Refund Office, Qiubei County Taxation Bureau Zhang Ye：Allow enterprises to enjoy tax rebates and tax reduction policies without leaving home, and contribute tax power to tourism recovery. source:CCTV “China News” forward from:State Administration of Taxation Public Account See also During the New Year’s Day holiday, most of the country’s weather is fine and there are strong winds and lower temperatures in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, rain and snow. Gather wealth for the country and collect taxes for the peopleReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: