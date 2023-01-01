The big river is running, long and magnificent. The new year is coming as promised. The journey is like a rainbow, and the blueprint is drawn. The horn of the times resounds on the land of China.

When the new year is approaching, more than 1.4 billion Chinese people have received the best wishes from the President of the country, which has inspired the strength to forge ahead. “In 2022, we successfully held the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, drawing a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times for a new journey.”

In 2022, go through the wind and waves and move forward firmly. This is a very important, very unusual, very extraordinary year. In the golden autumn of this year, at the foot of Pagoda Mountain, General Secretary Xi Jinping said, “Let us embark on a new journey and set off toward a new goal!”

2023 has arrived. This is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Look at China in the first year, unite and struggle and start again。

Start again, because there is a higher goal.To promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization. Start again towards revival, “make tomorrow’s China better”.

Start again, because you have a more solid confidence.From well-to-do to modernization, the goal is upgraded and the development is consistent. Every step of harvest is a new starting point. Only by promoting higher-quality development can the people live a higher-quality life.

Start again, because there are more difficult challenges.The new journey will not be smooth, but fortunately, we are used to overcoming difficulties. The new journey is full of opportunities, but if you don’t do it, you won’t get anything.

Start again, because there is more energy.The start is related to the overall situation, and the start determines the future. Every departure is a new attack, climb, leap, and creation. A strong start can drive the long-term and boost confidence.

At the beginning, we must open up a new realm, and at the beginning, we must open up our energy.

In the first year, look at China, look at the situation and tasks, overcome barriers, progress and harvest, and also look at the internal logic of progress——

In the midst of greater uncertainty, we hold firmly to certainty.In the ten years of the new era, we have overcome great storms. The greatest certainty when dealing with complex uncertainties is “two establishments”. Although facing triple pressures, China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and its long-term fundamentals remain unchanged. In the first year, the development is more solid, the kinetic energy is gathering, the tackling is more experienced, and the general upward trend is certain.

In the vortex of globalization, we are on the right side of history.The epidemic of the century has had a far-reaching impact, the recovery of the world economy is weak, and the restless world has entered a new period of turmoil and change. China, on the other hand, has always firmly stood on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, hedged against “world chaos” with “government of China“, promoted high-level opening up to the outside world, and shared development opportunities with the world. .

Amid the impact of external risks, we strive to do our own thing well.Thousands of blows are still strong, let the wind from east to west, north and south. The most important thing is to do our own thing well. The essence of a big country moving forward is to firmly grasp the initiative, put the development of the country and the nation on the basis of its own strength, and firmly hold the destiny of China‘s development and progress in its own hands.

In the myriad of tasks, we must focus on the main contradictions.“Those who are good at reason, give their guidelines and sparse their nets.” The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed the central task of the Communist Party of China from now on. This is a historic drawing. In the first year of China‘s economy, we will focus on expanding domestic demand, speeding up the construction of a modern industrial system, and earnestly implementing the “two unshakable”… If you play the key, you can bring a game of chess to life.

While achieving “stability”, we strive for “progress”.Seeking progress while maintaining stability is the general tone of work and an important principle of governance. Stability and progress are organically combined and dialectically unified. On the new journey, the connotations of stability and progress have been further sublimated. Looking at China in the first year, both stability and progress are the key points. Stabilizing growth, employment, and prices will release greater vitality in the unswerving deepening of reforms. Take the bottom line, start a new game, use offense as defense, and take the initiative.

While doing a good job in top-level design, we carried out grass-roots exploration.The profound interaction between the top and the grassroots is an important internal logic of China‘s reform and development in the new era. The grand blueprint drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a top-level design that embodies far-reaching plans and is full of historical responsibilities and responsibilities of the times. In the first year, it is especially important to see what fresh explorations and effective results the grassroots have produced in the implementation, and how to reflect “cadres dare to act, local governments dare to break through, enterprises dare to do, and the masses dare to initiate.”

In the face of difficulties and challenges, we adhere to the concept of system, integrity and innovation.Everything is interconnected and interdependent. In the first year, my country’s economic development is facing many difficulties and challenges, and six “better overall plans” must be achieved. Forward-looking thinking, overall planning, and overall advancement are the logic of progress in the new era. Only by keeping the integrity can we not lose our way, and only by innovation can we grasp and lead the times. Dare to speak new words that have never been said before, and dare to do things that have never been done before. This is the state of an aspirant on the new journey.

With full self-confidence, we continue to enhance our sense of urgency.Born in sorrow, died in peace. Taking up the heavy responsibility of history and embarking on a new journey, we have full self-confidence and constantly enhance our sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, strengthen our will to fight, strengthen our fighting skills, and use correct strategic strategies to adapt to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and open up new ones. Bureau, relying on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development. Looking at China in the first year, we can see this sobriety and firmness.

While creating more material wealth, we radiate stronger spiritual power.“Whenever we say goodbye to the old and usher in the new, we always think of the awe-inspiring spirit inherited by the Chinese nation for thousands of years, and double our confidence in moving forward.” In the new era, the spirit of self-confidence and self-improvement is aroused. Chinese-style modernization is a great and arduous undertaking. But it is difficult, so it is great; but it is difficult, it is more glorious. Seizing opportunities, breaking through storms, and opening up new games all require a high-spirited and progressive mental state.

Looking at China in the first year, the key is to look at the Chinese people who are full of energy, heroes, and particularly radiant.

There are many key meanings running through President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message:

Dream, unity and struggle.They have a deep inner connection.

Strength, Spirit and Wisdom.They gather today and pass on to tomorrow.

Resilience, vitality and youth.They belong to all Chinese who are united and struggling.

The best tribute to the century-old history of struggle is to write a new history of struggle.At the beginning, it is necessary to make a solemn writing. At the beginning, we strive to start a new game, start a good game, set out a lofty idea, and show a sincere character. Only with lofty aspirations can we stay out of the mold. Only by being down-to-earth can we move forward magnificently.

Looking at China in the first year——

“Tomorrow’s China, strive to create miracles.” This is a China where every struggler takes responsibility for a better tomorrow.

“Tomorrow’s China, strength comes from unity.” This is a China that thinks in one place, works in one place, and is united into “a solid piece of steel”.

“Tomorrow’s China, hope is placed on the youth.” This is a vibrant, youthful, hopeful, and steaming China.

(CCTV special commentator)

