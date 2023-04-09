NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / City Developments Limited (CDL) has published its Integrated Sustainability Report (ISR) 2023, its sixteenth sustainability report

since 2008. Themed “Zero in on Positive Impact”, the digital report communicates CDL’s progress towards its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and targets under the CDL Future Value

2030 Sustainability Blueprint. Aligned with global and local climate goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint is integral to the company’s business strategies and

operations, allowing it to mitigate and adapt to ESG risks and capture growth opportunities.

Complementing its pledge towards Operational Net Zero by 2030, CDL achieved a 24% reduction in carbon emissions intensity in the year under review (January to December 2022) from base-year 2016.

The Company has met its interim 2022 target and is on track to achieving its Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)-validated target of a 63% reduction by 2030. As part of its renewed

SBTi-validated greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets to align with a 1.5°C warmer scenario made in 2021, CDL stepped up on operationalising and tracking its carbon reduction performance for Scope

1, 2 and 3 emissions. CDL achieved a 10% reduction in total operational carbon emissions across all its business operations in Singapore compared to 2021. CDL also achieved a 22% reduction in

embodied carbon emissions compared to the conventional equivalents. From 2012 to 2022, CDL reported energy savings of over S$38 million from energy-efficient retrofitting and initiatives across all

its commercial buildings.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officersaid, “Our latest Integrated Sustainability Report reaffirms our commitment to accelerate collective action in the global race

to zero. Having embraced sustainability in our business for nearly three decades, we have remained steadfast in achieving a triple bottom line so as to generate positive environmental and social

impact while achieving sustained growth for our investors. We will continue advancing our climate action and green building performance to tackle the climate emergency, turning ambition to action.”