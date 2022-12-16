Listen to the audio version of the article

The government presses on the implementation of the reforms of the Pnrr and in the council of ministers expected in the late morning after the control room on the plan brings to the final examination the legislative decrees on local public services and on hospitalization and treatment institutions of a scientific nature in addition to the new Procurement Code announced in recent days. Not only that: on local services, a crucial milestone for the competition rules to be closed by the end of the year, the text that will be examined today is in some ways more rigid than the one approved in October by the Draghi government, and includes general railways and local public transport in the grid of new limits on assignments without competition.

This is an expensive choice for large sectors of the majority, who starting with the League have always successfully opposed the most ambitious reform hypotheses in liberalizing local monopolies since the first attempts in 2008. But dictated by an intense confrontation with the European commission, which also continued in the last few days while the House and the Senate dismissed the opinions in record time. However, the explicit exclusion remains for electricity and natural gas.

The new limits on in-house assignments, i.e. the almost exclusive way in which entities entrust local public services without tendering to their subsidiaries, are at the heart of the reform. In summary, the new rules aim once again to transform the in-house habit from a universally followed habit to an exception to be justified.

To achieve this objective, it is envisaged that resolutions with direct assignments must be based on “a qualified motivation that expressly gives an account of the reasons for not having recourse to the market”. In practice, entities should detail the advantages in terms of costs, quality of service, investments and impact on public finances that would be obtained by not choosing the manager by tender. This motivation must also take into account the “results achieved in any previous in-house management”. The resolution will be published on the Anac website (and not the Observatory on local public services as envisaged in the first text) 60 days before starting the service contract with the contractor. The regulatory authorities of each sector will have to identify the reference costs and the minimum service quality indicators, and prepare the standard schemes for the economic-financial plans and calls for tenders.

So far the general layout. In which, however, regional railways and local public transport will also expressly fall, and this is the most important novelty. Consequently, for example, when the current concessions expire, the cities will have to try to demonstrate that it is more convenient and useful for trams and buses to give up the market. The task can be complicated for opposite reasons. For the Municipality of Rome, for example, it would not be easy to justify the choice to continue with Atac also in the light of “the results achieved by previous management” (the company closed 2021 with a loss of 44.9 million, double that of 2020) ; but it seems equally difficult to argue the “market failure” in cities where transport, net of the pandemic crisis, has always grinded profits as happened in Milan with ATM (the group lost 16 million in 2021, against -48.5 million of 2020).