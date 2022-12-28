Listen to the audio version of the article

The decree law with urgent measures for plants of strategic national interest and the one with urgent provisions for the management of migratory flows and procedural simplification in the field of immigration were approved by the Council of Ministers. The meeting at Palazzo Chigi ended shortly after 20:00.

Dl Ngo: draft, sanctions for those who do not collaborate

The vessels of the NGOs carrying out the rescue operations must be “in possession of the technical-nautical suitability requirements for the safety of navigation”. This is one of the elements contained in the draft of the decree on immigration issued by the CDM. The draft also provides for “initiatives aimed at informing the people taken on board of the possibility of requesting international protection”. “The transit and parking of ships in the territorial sea – the document continues – are in any case guaranteed for the sole purpose of ensuring the rescue and assistance on land of the people taken on board to protect their safety”. Furthermore, it is expected that the port assigned by the authorities “is reached without delay for the completion of the rescue operation”. Finally, fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 euros to the ship’s master and owner who “do not provide the information required by the competent national authority for search and rescue at sea or do not comply with the indications of the same authority”. “The violation – the draft still reads – the vessel used to commit the violation is subject to administrative detention for twenty days», and in case of recurrence it leads to confiscation.

Disclosure Schillaci in CDM, swab for those arriving from China, Italy will ask the EU to do the same

During the summit at Palazzo Chigi, the information from the head of Health Orazio Schillaci on Covid was also held. For now, the government will limit itself to subjecting travelers from China to a mandatory antigenic swab – rapid tests – and “we will ask European partners to do the same,” said a government source.

Ex Ilva: 680 million ready immediately for capital increase

The Council of Ministers therefore examined and approved the decree law containing “Urgent measures for plants of national strategic interest” presented by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Justice, consisting of 10 articles. The decree, reads a note from the Dicastery of via Veneto, provides for the former Ilva that the 680 million, already allocated, can be used as of now as a shareholder loan convertible into a future capital increase. The legislative decree also provides for amendments to the legislation for the activation of extraordinary administration procedures in the event of company insolvency.

The legislative decree also includes criminal procedural rules

The decree, the note continues, contains “also criminal procedural rules to ensure the production continuity of companies of strategic national interest by intervening on the regulation of seizures and on that on criminal liability for all establishments of national interest”.