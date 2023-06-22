CDNetworks Unveils State of Web Application and API Protection 2022 Report: First Time Ever API Attacks Surpass 50% of All Attacks, Reaching 58.4% Seite 1

CDNetworks 2022 WAAP Report Reveals the Necessity of Holistic Solutions to Combat Surging Web Application and API Attacks; Web Application Attacks Increase by 96.35%

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, released its annual State

of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report for 2022, which highlights the challenges that WAFs face in providing comprehensive protection against numerous threats. The report also

suggests that adopting holistic solutions has been a key to protect an organization’s multi-channel assets and respond to a range of threats.

