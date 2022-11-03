Home News [CDTV]People’s dissatisfaction is growing under the reset: I don’t want to do nucleic acid, I can go wherever I want – China Digital Times
Recently, Chinese people’s dissatisfaction with the zero-clearing policy has gradually grown, and voices of dissatisfaction with the normalized nucleic acid testing and mandatory lockdown measures have continued to appear on the Internet.

On October 31, the official WeChat account of Xining City, Qinghai Province, “Xiadu Xining” issued a police report saying that two netizens published negative remarks to slander the epidemic prevention and control work in Xining City, disrupting the normal epidemic prevention order, and were dealt with by the police according to law. The negative remarks disseminated by these two netizens are – “the capital of nucleic acids, the hometown of Fangcang, the hometown of vegetable bags, and the city of silence”. Some netizens said that this sentence can be applied to many other cities.

Related reading: Sohu News｜Two men posted negative remarks and slandered epidemic prevention and control work and were notified by Xining police

On the same day, a video circulated on the Internet showed that an uncle in a certain community rode an electric vehicle without a mask to break into the card, but the epidemic prevention personnel did not force it to stop him. When asked “where are you going”, the uncle replied “I want to go.” go anywhere.”

Related reading: It was revealed that the uncle’s community forcibly broke through the card, did not wear a mask, and rode a car: “I can go wherever I want”

On November 1, it was disclosed by the media that two undergraduates of the University of Science and Technology of China were criticized by the whole hospital for failing to do nucleic acid testing on time. One of the students surnamed Zhang explained the reason why he refused to do nucleic acid testing. He said: “What does this disease have now? It’s not so scary, we should know it in our own hearts! I won’t test it once.” Another student surnamed Chen had a more straightforward reason for refusing to do nucleic acid testing. He said: “The reason: I don’t want to do it.”

See also  The Order "recalls" the pharmacist no vax: he will soon be summoned

Related reading: Juemin Xingdao | Two students from the University of Science and Technology of China were notified for not doing nucleic acid, and the reason for not doing it: did not want to do it

On the same day, a Twitter netizen broke the news that an old man in Wuhan City, Hubei Province had hung a sign on the roadside wall, and the card had five characters written on it – “Live, are you guilty? “

Related Reading:An old man hangs playing cards in Wuhan, Hubei

On November 2, Beijing Toutiao’s official Weibo released a news article saying that a lady Liu in Beijing went out for violating epidemic prevention regulations, leading to the spread of the epidemic, and more than 2,700 people were taken temporary epidemic control measures. At present, the Beijing police have filed a criminal case against Ms. Liu for “suspected of obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases” and will investigate her criminal responsibility. This Weibo targeted the woman and started a Weibo topic “#BeijingA Woman Causes More than 2,700 People to Be Temporarily Controlled”. Unexpectedly, a comment on the tower appeared unexpectedly in the comment area. A distant relative user named @pythagoras commented in imitation of the original topic: “A man in Beijing sent 1.4 billion people under long-term control”. Among them, it is self-evident who “a man in Beijing” refers to. In the end, the tower warrior was banned, and many accounts that reposted the comment as a hit were not spared. At present, Beijing Toutiao’s official Weibo has banned all comments on the original Weibo. Some Twitter netizens joked about this, “A man in Beijing uttered mad words to show the world the direction.”

See also  MotoGp, historic pole for Aprilia in Argentina with Aleix Espargaro

Related reading:[Car rollover scene]A man in Beijing leaves 1.4 billion people under long-term control

