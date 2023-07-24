CDU-Bochum generally excludes cooperation with the AfD

Bochum. The leadership of the Bochum CDU continues to rule out any cooperation with the AfD. This also applies to their successor organizations.

The head of the Bochum CDU shows a clear edge over the AfD and is not deterred by the later relativized statements by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. March had emphasized in the ZDF summer interview that there was no cooperation with the AfD, but limited this to “legislative bodies”.

As head of the Bochum CDU, Fabian Schütz makes it clear: “This is not a question of pragmatism, but of values, ethics and morality. In Bochum there will be no cooperation with the AfD or any successor organization.”

Party congress decisions stand

As reported, the entire AfD council group left the party in spring 2022 and remained on the city council as an alliance for Germany. Schütz and the new CDU parliamentary group leader Karsten Herlitz refer to a corresponding party convention decision by the Bochum CDU on the relationship with the AfD, which, according to Herlitz, “of course is still valid”. And he adds emphatically: “As long as I am CDU parliamentary group leader in Bochum, I will rule out any cooperation.”

