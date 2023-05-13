CDU politician Jens Spahn considers “heating ban” to be “out of the question” on January 1, 2024

The start of the effect of the ban on new oil and gas heating systems on January 1, 2024 cannot succeed, says Jens Spahn. He is deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the German Bundestag. He sees the first withdrawal movements. According to Spahn, it would be “at least two months” before the draft law reached the Bundestag, where it was discussed and decided.

“The deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Jens Spahn, is certain that the controversial heating law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) will not come into force on January 1, 2024. Spahn said on Friday to the television station “Welt” about the previous schedule: “I think that’s out of the question.”

His justification: “We are seeing the first withdrawal movements: the SPD is questioning the date, the FDP is questioning the date, Mr. Habeck himself is also starting to wobble.” In addition, the draft law has not even reached the Bundestag. Until it is discussed and decided, “we are at least two months further”. Spahn continues: “It’s a bit reminiscent of the gas levy. In the end, nobody in the government wanted it to be.” In his opinion, the heating law could be similar. “And then Robert Habeck looks left and right and sees that there is no one but him.” As confused as this bill started, “it won’t work anymore”. The common goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, including when heating buildings. You have to “do it pragmatically with deadlines that people can keep up with”. According to the current legal situation, oil heaters are already prohibited in new buildings from 2026.

Spahn: “Why do you have to bring that forward now?” You could do something similar step by step for fossil gas heating if you actually offer biomethane, combined heat and power, geothermal energy, heat pumps, heating networks, wood pellets at the same time. The best man affair in Habeck’s ministry is not over for Spahn: the minister has announced that State Secretary Patrick Graichen will be reviewed by civil servants and he assumes that “such a disciplinary procedure will now take place”. But Habeck must also ask himself whether he can regain confidence in his climate policy with this personnel constellation.”

