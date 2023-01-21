The Petro government and the ELN representatives agreed to discuss and try to agree on a bilateral ceasefire in the second cycle of peace talks that will take place in a few weeks at the extraordinary meeting they held this Saturday in Caracas.

Elieta González, guarantor of Mexico, read the final joint communiqué of the meeting, which states that the second cycle of negotiations will take place on February 13 in Mexico and that “the issue of society in the construction of peace will be addressed there.” to agree to a bilateral ceasefire.”

It also indicates that this extraordinary meeting served to ratify the will to reach understandings and states that “agreements are to be fulfilled… Bilateralism, trust, good faith”, among them.

In a statement from the guarantor countries, Cuba, Chile, Mexico, Norway, and Venezuela, and permanent accompanying institutions, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, highlighted the hope and commitment of the Government and the ELN “in strengthening the table and reiterated desire for peace expressed in this extraordinary meeting.”

As can be seen, there is a ratified willingness to deal with the issue of the bilateral cessation, but the crisis that the announcement about it made by President Gustavo Petro on December 31 was not overcome and that, days later, was denied by the leadership of that guerrilla group.

News in development….