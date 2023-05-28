Ceasefire without regulation and protocols is not viable: Restrepo

THE CEASE The bilateral fire that the Government promoted with the armed groups with which it seeks to negotiate, within the framework of its peace policy, has had many problems due to violations by the irregulars. President Petro suspended him with the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and partially with the Central General Staff.

The academic Jorge Restrepo, director of Cerac (Resource Center for Conflict Analysis), stressed that the ceasefires in some cases have served to reduce violence and generate humanitarian relief. However, he maintained that if there is no regulation and protocols they are not sustainable.

THE NEW CENTURY: The Government has had to reverse several ceasefires, there is criticism of the Commissioner for Peace and the President himself by the ELN and the General Staff, violence continues in the regions. What about the peace policy, do you think it is going through a crisis?

JORGE RESTREPO: I would say that a crisis occurs when there is a breakdown in negotiations, in this case there are difficulties for the policy to show progress.

It seems to me that the word crisis is not adequate to describe the situation of such a complex peace policy, I mean by complex because it is a policy that has a negotiation component aimed at dismantling criminal groups.

It has a negotiation with the ELN in progress, it also has a set of negotiations with armed groups in the process of consolidation.

So I would say that it is not a crisis situation, in none of these cases is there a crisis situation; maybe except in what has to do with the negotiation with pure criminal groups, like what is being negotiated with what is in Buenaventura or with the Clan del Golfo. I think that in those cases it is possible to speak of a crisis, but it would be a partial crisis.

ENS: Could it be that the government’s intention to negotiate at the same time with so many guerrilla and multi-crime groups is very ambitious and therefore not feasible?

JR: I believe that in Colombia there has never been a peace initiative as ambitious as that of President Gustavo Petro, which is politically correct, morally it is an imperative.

But just as that ambition is that great, the political accompaniment that the Government achieves for that policy should be great, the infrastructure that accompanies that policy should be great, and the solidity that is given to that policy of peace from the government. Politically if she is ambitious.

ENS: How do you see the scheme that was adopted to carry out a political negotiation with the guerrillas and another of submission with the multi-crime groups? Do you think it can work or could it be done better?

JR: I think it can be done in a better way, there are many corrections that can be made, and more than giving classes on how it should be done, what one can do is give some ideas on how to do it better.

For example, I think the sequence needs to be reviewed. A very important sequential element has to do with the legal capacities to negotiate, especially in what has to do with criminal groups.

Secondly, the support structure for this negotiation must be reviewed. And thirdly, it is very important to review the communication mechanisms and the communication and political strategy of the peace initiative, beginning with the definition of who speaks about it, the role that, for example, various ministries have in communication and in the international accompaniment of politics.

It cannot be that from the Vice President to the Chancellor they are talking about peace without there being an authority that falls on the High Commissioner for Peace in that matter.

ENS: Let’s talk about the ceasefire. Some consider that it is premature to agree on it from the outset and that it is better, while negotiating, to make these groups feel the action of the Public Force. What do you think?

JR: The first thing is that these ceasefires with some groups, one could call them fragmented ceasefires, have been shown to serve in some cases to reduce violence and generate humanitarian relief. This is very important to mention because they showed that some of these groups had how to negotiate and with what to negotiate and others did not.

The problem is that it is very difficult to regulate the ceasefire without some protocols that define the ceasefire and what is prohibited and what is not without having previously negotiated it. The ceasefire as a demonstration of control capacity and willingness to abandon violence is very important, but if there are no protocols that define it completely, then it is very difficult. If there is no monitoring mechanism, a mechanism for verification, dispute resolution, or deactivation of tensions, it is very difficult for the ceasefire to be sustained in the long term.

What I believe is that although the decision to suspend it can accompany the determination that the President has made, it is very important to seek to reinitiate that ceasefire, but resolving the difficulties he has.

ENS: These observations that you make and others are shared by various analysts and, therefore, they say that the government improvises in its peace policy and there is disorganization. What is your look at this?

JR: With these criticisms, peace is not built or violence is reduced. It seems to me that it is much better to persist in the search for a negotiation with the ELN to end the conflict and seek to defuse the conflicts that exist between criminal organizations in Colombia, through some approaches that lead to a laying down of arms and that these organizations go to justice to be able to deactivate this problem.

What I would point out is that you have to persist in seeking peace, with criticism one ends up finding that the only way out is the repression of criminal organizations and a military policy to deal with the ELN. And these policies have proven in the past that they have not been able to fully resolve either the conflict with the ELN or the new situation of conflicts between criminal organizations.

ENS: Do you think that this government will be able to reach an agreement with the ELN or at least with the multi-crime groups?

JR: The times are given, it is a Government that has only just begun. It is a government that is playing five or six games simultaneously as if it were a game of chess in a very complex game. What is needed is to have the ability to play those games simultaneously. Deciding to break the negotiation is as costly as breaking that ceasefire.

War and the breakdown of negotiations are becoming a fetish for us, we cannot fall into the fetish of war, we must accompany the peace initiative and show where it can be improved.

There is a point that seems to me to be the most important and that is to demand that those responsible for the violence abandon it. We should be saying more to the ELN, to that group that calls itself the ‘New Marquetalia’, to the Central General Staff, to renounce the recruitment of minors, terrorist actions against the Public Force, kidnapping. And we from society must demand them.