Cecily Aguilar Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Involvement in Vanessa Guillén Murder

Woman Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with the Vanessa Guillén Murder

(CNN) – Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Aguilar had previously pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting and three counts of making a false statement. Her then-boyfriend, Corporal Aaron Robinson, was accused of murdering and dismembering Guillén, and he allegedly recruited Aguilar to assist him in disposing of the body near Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Robinson tragically took his own life when authorities cornered him in 2020, leaving Aguilar as the sole person charged in connection with Guillén’s crime.

Jaime Esparza, the US Attorney for the Western District of Texas, stated in a press release on Monday, “Our hope is that today’s sentencing brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillén family, who have endured so much pain these past few years. Aguilar’s actions are indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the decisions she made.”

According to a press release issued by federal prosecutors in Texas last year, Aguilar allegedly assisted Robinson in “tampering, destroying, mutilating, and concealing evidence, i.e. the body of Vanessa Guillén, corruptly in order to prevent Robinson from being accused and prosecuted for any crime” from April 22, 2020, to July 1, 2020. The statement also revealed that Aguilar “tampered with and destroyed information” in Robinson’s Google account, and she made four “materially false statements” to federal investigators.

Aguilar has now received the maximum sentence for her role in the crimes, which is 30 years, according to prosecutors.

When Guillén, a 20-year-old private first class, went missing in April 2020, her family, investigators, and civilian volunteers conducted extensive searches in the area surrounding Fort Cavazos. Tragically, her body was discovered in a shallow grave on June 30. It was later revealed that Robinson had killed Guillén by beating her with a hammer in a gun room. He allegedly transported her body in a box to the León River, approximately 20 miles from the base.

Court documents indicate that Robinson then picked up Aguilar from work, and the two of them allegedly dismembered Guillén and attempted to burn her body before burying it in three separate holes.

Guillén’s case sparked a wave of policy changes in the Army and the armed forces as a whole. In the aftermath of her disappearance, women took to social media, sharing their own stories of sexual harassment and assault in the Army using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the “I’m Vanessa Guillén” Act into law, which required prosecution decisions regarding sexual assault and harassment to be made outside a soldier’s chain of command. This significant change for the armed forces also criminalized sexual harassment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

During her court statement on Monday, Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing Guillén’s family, stated, “This sentence should serve as an example to anyone who ever contemplates mutilating, destroying, and/or hiding a body. Your Honor, Vanessa Guillén served this country. It is imperative that we set the appropriate precedent so that heinous acts like this never happen again on our soil.”

As the case comes to a close with Aguilar’s sentencing, the hope is that it brings some solace and closure for the Guillén family, ensuring that justice is served and highlighting the need for continued efforts to address and prevent incidents of sexual harassment and assault within the military.