CEE urges the generation of policies that favor national dialogue – Diario La Hora

In Babahoyo, an Ash Wednesday Mass is announced, presided over by the bishop, Monsignor Skiper Yánez.

In the framework of the 153rd General Assembly of the Ecuadorian Episcopate, the bishops demanded that “the violent” lay down their arms

The Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference issued this Friday the declaration of the 153 Ordinary General Assembly, in which it calls on society and the political leadership to work on policies that favor dialogue and peace.

The bishops expressed their solidarity with the victims of the natural events that have affected the country and demanded that the violent lay down their arms. Reiterating that “Human life is sacred!”.

They called on sectors of society and the government to develop public policies “that favor peace, dialogue, the rule of law, public safety and inclusion.” The EEC rejected the use of populist measures that lead the country towards a climate of greater violence and disintegration.

They also urged social and political leaders to put aside personal and ideological interests and support policies that allow access to health, work, education and security for the Ecuadorian people.

Civil society demands to debate the problems of Ecuador in a common agenda

