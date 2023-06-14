CEF Recognizes First Movers Coalition for Climate Action With 2023 C.K. Prahalad Award for Business Sustainability Leadership Seite 1

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / The Corporate Eco Forum (CEF) presented the 2023 C.K. Prahalad Award to the First Movers Coalition, recognizing the coalition’s

groundbreaking efforts to decarbonize high-emitting industries. The award was announced in connection with the 2023 CEF Annual Leadership Retreat, attended by senior executives representing CEF

member companies with combined revenues of more than $5 trillion.

The First Movers Coalition, an initiative aiming to accelerate the race to net-zero, brings together cross-sector partnerships and collective action to address the decarbonization of seven major

industries responsible for more than one-third of global carbon emissions. These hard-to-abate sectors, including aluminum, aviation, chemicals, cement and concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking,

have proven challenging to decarbonize. Without urgent progress in clean technology innovation, there is concern their combined share of global emissions could surpass 50 percent by 2050.